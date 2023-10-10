The pandemic brought about significant changes, particularly in the travel and tourism industry and the workforce.

Many employers have adapted to these changes by permitting their employees to work remotely, a trend that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future to ensure employee safety.

To address these evolving needs, some countries have introduced digital nomad visas, catering to both tourist destinations seeking visitors while minimizing the risk of outbreaks and workers seeking a change from their home workspaces.

Digital nomad visas provide a legal avenue for individuals working remotely or in a nomadic fashion to reside and work in a foreign country.

These visas are accessible to both students and employees, but the specific criteria and fees can differ between countries.

Additionally, many of these countries permit applicants to apply for themselves and include their dependents in the visa application.

Luckily, there are many countries globally that offer digital nomad visas. In this list, we have selected European countries that offer them and are open to various nationalities including Nigeria. Here are the European countries:

Germany

The German freelancer visa serves as a suitable alternative to the digital nomad visa in Germany.

This visa is specifically designed for freelancers (Freiberufler) and other self-employed professionals, granting them the opportunity to reside in the country for an initial three months, which can be extended for up to three years.

It’s worth noting that the freelancer visa differs from the digital nomad visa as it requires individuals to work in select professions that may not be exclusively categorized as “remote work.”

The application process involves two key stages:

Freelancer Entry Visa: To initiate your journey, you need to apply for this visa at the German Embassy in your country of residence. This visa is essential for your entry into Germany, as it informs immigration authorities of your purpose for entering the country. Upon arrival in Germany, you’ll exchange this visa for a Freelancer Residence Permit.

To initiate your journey, you need to apply for this visa at the German Embassy in your country of residence. This visa is essential for your entry into Germany, as it informs immigration authorities of your purpose for entering the country. Upon arrival in Germany, you’ll exchange this visa for a Freelancer Residence Permit. Freelancer Residence Permit: With this permit, you can establish a long-term residence in Germany while continuing to work. You must apply for the Freelancer Residence Permit at the Ausländerbehörde (German Immigration Office) after you arrive in Germany with the entry visa.

This visa allows you to work remotely for German clients. In addition to the visa application form and a €60 fee, digital nomads must submit photocopies of documents, including a portfolio showcasing their freelance work.

The application process necessitates an in-person submission at the nearest German Embassy or Consulate.

Before applying for a residence permit, prospective travellers must secure a German residence and register it with the local Residence Registration Office.

They must also open a German bank account, register with the Tax Registration Office, and obtain German health care coverage.

Romania

With the Romania digital nomad visa, you have the opportunity to reside in Romania while engaging in remote work for an employer or clients located in foreign countries.

To qualify for this visa, you need to meet the following criteria:

Employment with an overseas company: You must be employed by a company that is not registered in Romania.

You must be employed by a company that is not registered in Romania. Minimum income requirement: Your monthly earnings should be at least three times the gross average monthly salary in Romania, which is approximately €3,700 per month.

Your monthly earnings should be at least three times the gross average monthly salary in Romania, which is approximately €3,700 per month. Health insurance documentation: You are required to provide proof of valid health insurance coverage with a minimum of €30,000 to cover your entire duration of stay in Romania.

Cyprus

The Cyprus digital nomad visa allows individuals to engage in remote work for foreign employers who are registered outside of Cyprus. To be eligible for this visa, you need to meet the following criteria:

Non-EU/EEA Citizenship: You must be a citizen from a non-EU/EEA country.

You must be a citizen from a non-EU/EEA country. Employment with a Foreign Company: Your employment must be with an employer that is registered outside Cyprus.

Your employment must be with an employer that is registered outside Cyprus. Minimum Monthly Income : You should have a monthly income of at least €3,500 after accounting for deductions and taxes.

: You should have a monthly income of at least €3,500 after accounting for deductions and taxes. Comprehensive Medical Insurance: It is essential to possess valid medical insurance with a coverage amount of €30,000 for both health and accident insurance throughout your entire stay in Cyprus.

St Lucia

The St Lucia Digital Nomad Visa, commonly referred to as the “Live It” program, has been designed to accommodate remote workers, freelancers, and students who aspire to reside and work in the captivating island nation of Saint Lucia for an extended duration.

This visa offers eligible applicants and their families the opportunity to live and engage in remote work within Saint Lucia for a maximum period of one year.

The primary objective of this initiative is to attract digital nomads and invigorate the local economy, particularly in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

Similar to other digital nomad visa programs in the Caribbean, remote workers are required to submit an initial application fee.

The cost for a single-entry visa stands at XCD 125 (approximately USD 46.25), while a multiple-entry visa can be obtained for XCD 190 (approximately USD 70.30).

Norway

Norway has two types of remote worker visas: Independent Contractor Visa and the Svalbard digital nomad visa.

The independent Contractor Visa provides two years of residency within Norway for remote workers. This visa costs €600 and requires proof of an annual income of at least €35,719.

To apply, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration requires documentation, such as a passport, two passport-size photos, and proof of having a Norway residence.

These must be turned in alongside the application and the completed checklist itself. Applications and all required documents must be submitted to the nearest Norwegian Embassy or Consulate.

The Svalbard digital nomad visa provides authorization that allows a foreigner to live in the Svalbard region of Norway while working remotely.

Some jobs that are needed for freelancers wishing to obtain the Svalbard digital nomad visa are:

Programmers

Developers

Social Media Marketing Representatives

Customer Support Representatives

Online Language Teachers

SEO writers

To apply, the bank statement should reflect a regular income of around €35,000 a year.

The application fee is around €600 (or NOK 6,300). Once you pay the visa fee, you will be given a document that serves as proof of your payment.

This document must be attached to your other required application documents before submission.

Croatia

Croatia, situated in Central and Southeast Europe, caters to digital nomads without offering a specific visa program.

Instead, they provide an option for temporary stays of up to one year for individuals and their immediate family members, without the option for extension.

Renewal through a new application is possible for six months.

The financial requirement for digital nomads amounts to 2.539,31 euros per month, with a 10% increment for each additional family member or partner, formal or informal.

Importantly, the source of income is unrestricted and can be derived from employment, pensions, investments, or other sources.

Alternatively, if you lack a consistent monthly income, you can demonstrate your financial capability by having 12 times the monthly amount in a bank account, totalling, for example, 12 x 2.539,31 euros = 30.471,72 euros.

Portugal

Portugal has a digital nomad visa program offering foreign nationals the opportunity to reside in the country while working for employers based outside of Portugal.

The digital nomad visa program in Portugal comprises two main types:

Residency Visa: Initially, this visa allows a stay of four months. However, once you arrive in Portugal, you have the option to apply for a two-year residence permit, allowing for an extended stay.

Initially, this visa allows a stay of four months. However, once you arrive in Portugal, you have the option to apply for a two-year residence permit, allowing for an extended stay. Temporary Stay Visa: This visa grants a 12-month stay in Portugal. Unlike the residency visa, it cannot be extended or used as a pathway to obtain permanent residency. Nevertheless, it does offer the possibility of up to four consecutive extensions.

To be eligible for the Portugal Digital Nomad visa, you must fulfil the following requirements:

Age Requirement: You must be 18 years of age or older.

Citizenship: Applicants must be non-EU/EEA citizens.

Monthly Salary: Demonstrate a minimum monthly salary of €3,040 is mandatory.

A bank statement indicating a minimum balance of €36,480.

Work Contract: You should possess a work contract for remote or freelance work.

Accommodation: It’s essential to have arranged accommodation in Portugal to meet the visa requirements.

Greece

To be eligible for a Greece digital nomad visa, you must meet the following criteria:

You must be a non-EU citizen.

You need to demonstrate that you are a digital nomad.

Your work should rely on telecommunications technology.

You must possess an employment contract with a company registered outside Greece.

You should have a monthly income of at least €3,500.

Living in Greece offers several advantages:

Low taxes: Digital nomads in Greece can benefit from a 50% tax exemption on their income for the initial seven years.

Pleasant weather: Greece enjoys a high number of sunny days, with mild temperatures in spring and autumn.

Affordable living: The cost of living in Greece is reasonable, allowing for a comfortable life with an average salary. Rental housing can be found for around €600.

Regarding the fees associated with the Greece digital nomad visa application:

€75 application fee.

€150 administration fee.

Hungary

Hungary offers a digital nomad visa, commonly referred to as the White Card, which permits remote work in Hungary for foreign employers not based in Hungary.

To be eligible for the Hungary digital nomad visa, you must meet these criteria:

You are not a citizen of an EU or EEA country.

Your employer is registered outside Hungary.

Your work relies on telecommunications technology.

You are a partner or shareholder in a company registered in a foreign country.

You earn a minimum monthly salary of €2,000.

The fee associated with the Hungary digital nomad visa is an application fee for the White Card, which is approximately €110.

Spain

To be eligible for a Spain digital nomad visa, you should satisfy the following requirements:

You must be a non-EU/EEA citizen.

Your employment allows for remote work.

You are self-employed with multiple clients worldwide or receive income from various online sources outside Spain, if applicable.

You should have a minimum of one year of remote work experience.

You are employed by companies outside Spain.

You have a clean criminal record.

You possess health insurance that provides comprehensive coverage throughout Spain.

You have not been a resident of Spain in the past five years.

You must prove you have a monthly income of €2,334 or an annual income of €28,000.

The application fee for a Spain digital nomad visa is €80.