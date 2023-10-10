Nigeria Breweries Plc has announced the resignation of Mrs. Yeliz Yedikardesler as Non-Executive Director of the company.

This was according to an official statement sent to Nigerian Exchange Limited and seen by Nairametrics.

Here’s what the statement reads:

Nigerian Breweries Plc (“The Company”) hereby informs the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that Mrs Yeliz Yedikardesler has resigned from her position on the Board of Directors (“the Board”) as a Non-Executive Director as of the 6th of October 2023.

The resignation follows her leaving the Heineken Group.

Mrs Yedikardesler joined the Board in April 2022 after she joined the Heineken Group as the Regional Finance Director for the Africa, Middle East, and Eastern Europe Region. She served as a member of the Company’s Statutory Audit Committee.

Mrs. Yeliz Yedikardesler’s resignation comes less than 2 years after her initial appointment as Director.

More on Yeliz Yedikardesler

Mrs Yeliz Yedikardesler joined the Board of Nigeria Breweries Plc as a Non-Executive Director on April 1, 2022, due to her role as the Senior Director of Finance, Africa, Middle East, and Eastern Europe of Heineken Group.

Before joining the Heineken Group in March 2022, she was the Regional Finance Director, Mars Wrigley Middle East Africa (MEA), Mars Incorporated, Dubai UAE where she spent seventeen years and held increasingly senior roles in different functions.

Mrs. Yedikardesler has over 23 years of experience in the FMCG industry with a specialization in Finance and Strategy.

She possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in commercial and financial management, financial operations, strategy development, risk management, corporate finance, environment, sustainability and governance, business integration, transformational projects, and people leadership in various geographies.

What You Should Know

Nigeria Breweries Plc reported an exchange rate loss of N70.6 billion for the second quarter of the year ended June 30th, 2023.

This is according to the information contained in its just published interim report for the first half of the year.

Analysis by Nairametrics revealed that the losses were a result of the unification of the exchange rate which has led to forex losses upon the revaluation of its dollar-denominated loans.