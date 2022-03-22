Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced changes in the board of Directors which arose from the Board meeting held on the 18th March 2022. The changes are the resignation of Mr. Steven L. Siemer and the subsequent appointment of Mrs. Yeliz Yedikardesler.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku.

Mr. Steven Siemer resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Board after serving the board for almost 4 years since his appointment on October 25, 2018. His resignation is to take effect from March 31, 2022.

Following the resignation of Mr. Steven Siemer, the Board went ahead to appoint Mrs. Yeliz Yedikardesler to occupy the position as Non-Executive Director, effective from April 1st, 2022.

About Mrs. Yeliz Yedikardesler

Mrs. Yedikardesler is currently the Senior Director of Finance, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe of HEINEKEN.

Prior to joining the HEINEKEN Group in March 2022, she was the Regional Finance Director, Mars Wrigley Middle East Africa (MEA), Mars Incorporated, Dubai UAE where she spent seventeen years and held increasingly senior roles in different functions. Mrs. Yedikardesler has about twenty-three years of experience in the FMCG industry with specialization in Finance and Strategy.

She possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in commercial and financial management, financial operations, strategy development, risk management, corporate finance, environment, sustainability and governance, business integration, transformational projects and people leadership in various geographies.

In the disclosure filed with the exchange, the bank thanked Mr. Siemer for his excellent contributions to the Board and Company during his tenure as a Director and welcomed Mrs. Yedikardesler to the team stating that the company “looks forward to the wealth of experience and knowledge she will be adding to the Board and the Company”.

Following the recent appointment, the composition of the company’s board effective from April 1st, 2022, is as follows;

Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR – Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) – Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).