Nigeria Breweries Plc reported an exchange rate loss of N70.6 billion for the second quarter of the year ended June 30th, 2023.

This is according to the information contained in its just published interim report for the first half of the year.

Key highlights 2023 Q2

Net revenue N154 billion +13% YoY

Gross Profit N68.4 billion +21.5% YoY

Operating profit N26.6 billion +119.7% YoY

Net Finance Cost N77 billion +970.8%

Pre-tax lossN50.2 billion

Gross margins 44.4% versus 41.3% YoY

Operating profit margins 17.3% versus 8.9% YoY

Working capital -N318.6 billion

Retained earnings N35.5 billion versus N80 billion (2023 Q1)

Loss Per Share N4.6

Insights: The losses were a result of the unification of the exchange rate which has led to forex losses upon the revaluation of its dollar-denominated loans.