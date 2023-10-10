The Federal Government has revealed that it will soon issue an order, compelling airline operators to start paying compensation to passengers for delayed and cancelled flights not attributed to natural occurrences.

This was made known by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during a meeting with airline operators in Abuja on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Keyamo said the Federal Government will start the implementation of the NCAA Act, adding that Nigerians don’t know there is compensation for flight delay.

What the Aviation Minister is saying

Keyamo said, “On delayed flights, I want to speak for ordinary Nigerians who complain every day [about] delayed, cancelled flights. I know you have said all your reasons. You have blamed the government and a few things we do. But I also want to say that it is not all the time that it is government.

“At times, you say you were waiting for passengers to finish passing through the screening machine. At times, they have finished passing through screening machines. They are waiting in the lounge for five hours and you cancel your flight.

“So, you see, after some time, we will start implementing the provisions of the NCAA Act. You know, Nigerians don’t know there is compensation for delay. If it is an act of God, you cannot pay. But if it is human fault, the NCAA Act says you will pay. So, for all airline operators, while I have praised and supported you, I will also support Nigerians. You will pay them. After some time, I will put my feet on the ground. Pay them when you delay, cancel their flight.”

However, Keyamo urged the airline operators to build stable communication channels that enable passengers to get cancellation notices.