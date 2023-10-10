Operatives from the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended two individuals suspected of internet fraud at the home of Nigerian singer, John Njeng Njeng,(Skales).

The suspects were taken into custody at Skales’ residence in Victoria Crest 4, Lagos. This development was officially confirmed through a statement released on the EFCC’s X platform.

According to the statement, “the suspects: Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales). The two suspects, suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng as their ” mentor”.

While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for a few months. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

EFCC Arrests Two Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Musician's Residence Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos.… pic.twitter.com/6DQ4cHdikp — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) October 10, 2023

What you should know

Before the EFCC’s official statement, Skales took to social media to accuse the anti-graft agency of forcefully entering his residence and intimidating his family.

Skales asserted that EFCC operatives, armed and in numbers, unlawfully gained entry, falsely accusing him of fraudulent activities. According to Skales, this alarming incident occurred at 4 a.m.

In a series of tweets posted on his official social media page, Skales detailed the events, describing how EFCC personnel broke into his home while he was in bed with his six-month-old daughter.

He expressed distress due to his health issues and questioned the legality of their actions.

Skales further lashed out, stating that he was not involved in any criminal activities and condemned the EFCC’s aggressive approach in front of his family and staff.

The singer claimed that the EFCC officials justified their actions by claiming they had received information regarding his alleged involvement in the fraud.

However, their search of his property yielded no incriminating evidence.

He also alleged that his producer was physically assaulted during the confrontation with the EFCC operatives.