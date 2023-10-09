The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) has said that it is committed to implementing the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government.

The Postmaster General (PMG) NIPOST, Mr. Sunday Adepoju stated this on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja to commemorate the 2023 World Post Day.

He said that World Post Day was a day set aside to celebrate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

“This year marks the 149th anniversary of the creation of the specialized agency of the United Nations founded on October 9, 1874.

“NIPOST will join 192 other countries under the umbrella of the United Nations Postal body, Universal Postal Union (UPU) to celebrate World Post Day on October 9, 2023,’ he said.

Leveraging technology

The PMG said that this year’s theme tagged “Together for trust: collaborating for a safe and connected future’’ underscored the digital economy and renewed hope for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The Federal Government always as a matter of priority reiterated its commitments to the enhancement of NIPOST leveraging technology and ensuring that the postal system remains nationally relevant and globally competitive.

“The theme ‘Together for trust’ is also a further call to action for the government to continue to support the digital development of their postal operators,’ he said.

He added that this year’s theme emphasized the crucial role that the postal service plays in keeping the country connected at unprecedented times, and how it is working to build a safe future.

“More than 5 million postal employees globally are entrusted with a variety of essential and personal items, from messages, gifts, goods, to money and medicines to be delivered,” Adepoju said.

He added that today also presented the opportunity for postal authorities in all countries to educate government officials and the public on the important and invaluable contributions of the post in socio–economic development.

Service delivery

Adepoju also reiterated its commitment to efficient service delivery adding that NIPOST as a service organization was aware of its huge role in the growth of the digital economy.

He added,

“NIPOST has great roles to play in the realization of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“And it has become expeditious for us to operate at the same level as other internationally recognized service delivery companies.

“Recently, 20 high–tech Operational Mail Vehicles (OPV) to enhance service delivery and 100 Motorbikes were procured to boost logistics and drive efficiency in last mile deliveries across the country.”

Adepoju said that NIPOST was collaborating with some government agencies like the National Population Commission (NPC), National Space Research and Development Agency (NASDRA), and security agencies to ensure the effective delivery of its mandate.