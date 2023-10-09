Fast Credit, a leading player in the Fintech industry, is pleased to announce the successful maturity payout of its Series 1 Commercial Paper to investors.

The company fulfilled its financial commitment, providing investors with a lucrative return on their investment.

Fast Credit issued the Series 1 Commercial Paper as part of its strategic financing plan, offering an attractive investment opportunity to both institutional and individual investors.

This issuance aimed to deepen its footprints in the market through its range of digital products and services for its financial inclusion drive, while also diversifying the company’s capital structure.

The Series 1 Commercial Paper offered competitive interest rates, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking short-term, low-risk investments.

The maturity payout date, which was set at September 4, 2023, has now been reached, and investors have received their principal investment along with the agreed-upon interest.

Emeka Iloelunachi, CEO of Fast Credit, expressed gratitude to all investors for their trust and confidence in Fast Credit. “We are delighted to announce the successful maturity payout of our Series 1 Commercial Paper. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing strong returns to our investors while meeting our financial objectives. We deeply appreciate the faith our investors have placed in us.”

The company remains committed to its ongoing growth and success and continues to explore innovative ways to raise capital while delivering value to shareholders.

More information can be found on our website: https://fastcredit-ng.com.