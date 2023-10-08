The Federal Road Safety Corps has said that, given the prevailing security challenges in the country, their personnel must bear arms when carrying out their responsibilities.

Mr. Dauda Biu, the Corps Marshal, announced this information on Saturday during the inauguration of 1,762 corps personnel.

These personnel had recently completed their four-month basic training course at the Nigerian Army Training Centre in Kontagora, Niger.

Biu, represented by Deputy Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, underscored that this measure is designed to ensure the safety of personnel who often confront threats from road users and suspected criminals, taking advantage of the country’s security challenges.

“It is left to the political leaders to arm the FRSC, but we know that the issue of the FRSC bearing arms has been on our status since 1992.

“What we are still waiting for is for us to be given the go-ahead to start using arms.

“Right now, looking at the level of insecurity in the country, it is not out of place for the FRSC to start using arms to enable us to protect ourselves when the need arises,” Biu said.

Meanwhile, he encouraged the cadet officers, cadet marshal assistants, and road marshal assistants to wholeheartedly commit to their responsibilities, to bring honor to the organization and the country.

The corps marshal emphasized the importance of patriotism and the highest standards of discipline, honor, integrity, accountability, transparency, courtesy, confidentiality, decency, loyalty, and teamwork in carrying out their duties to achieve success.

Biu said,

“As we tackle the challenges of nation-building and sustainable development in a complex operational environment, where you will soon face reality.

“It has therefore become imperative that I sound a very strong caution which is aimed at protecting and preserving your lives in the cause of discharging your duties objectively.

“You must constantly abide by the regulations which guide the work ethics as you carry out your constitutional roles.

“Without this, you will be doing a lot of damage to yourself, the corps, and the nation as a whole.”

More Insight

Earlier at the event, Yakubu Muhammad, the Camp Commander, announced that the newly commissioned personnel included 204 cadet officers, 402 cadet marshal inspectors, and 1,156 road marshal assistants.

Muhammad mentioned that over four months, cadets and other trainees underwent training in road safety management, physical drills, and regimental ethics.

Additionally, he noted that the corps has recently integrated martial arts training into its programs, empowering its members to protect themselves, when necessary, while on duty.

“This is because we have not been authorized to carry firearms, so we should be able to defend ourselves when the need arises,” Muhammad said.