The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on Dorman-Long bridge for the installation of truck barrier on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 10pm to 7am.

This is in line with efforts of the state government to forestall incessant accidents by articulated vehicles especially on some of these bridges in the state.

This disclosure is contained in a public statement issued by the Lagos State Government on Friday, October 5, 2023, and can be seen on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Alternative routes

The state government in the statement said that the following alternative routes will be available to Motorists during the diversion:

Motorists from Western Avenue inbound Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Empire Road/Jibowu to continue their journeys

Motorists from Western Avenue can alternately use Agege Motor Road to link Mushin and proceed to their desired destinations.

Motorists are implored to be patient as the closure of the bridge is planned for the nighttime as part of the traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives.

The State Government has, however, noticed the continuous damage on the truck barriers and has therefore warned again that henceforth, any driver who runs into them will face the full wrath of the Law.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had in February 2023 announced the banning of trucks and articulated vehicles from using the Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges.

This is as the government has also directed its Traffic Management Agency to arrest truck drivers that passed through the routes.

The state government’s action was due to the frequent road accidents caused by these trucks and articulated vehicles with the attendant loss of lives and property across the state, especially at that axis.

Meanwhile, the state government had about a week ago announced traffic diversion at Ojuelegba flyover bridge on the night of Monday, October 2, 2023, to repair the truck barrier at the bridge which was recently damaged again.