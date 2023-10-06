The French Embassy has officially introduced the Lagos-Paris Fashion & Design Accelerator program, which spans nine months from October 2023 to June 2024.

This initiative is designed to provide support to ten promising Nigerian brands operating within the fashion and design sector.

The statement also conveyed that the Lagos-Paris Fashion & Design Accelerator is a component of the global program “Création Africa,” which was unveiled by French President Emmanuel Macron in February 2023.

This program is designed to enhance support and resources for the French diplomatic network’s efforts in the worldwide creative and cultural industries ecosystem.

The official launch of this initiative is scheduled for a grand event in Paris, set to take place from October 6 to 8, 2023.

The event will feature the presentation of numerous talents from animation, video games, and cinema. A prominent Nigerian delegation is expected to participate in this event.

Through this endeavour, the French Embassy in Nigeria seeks to celebrate Nigerian creativity and endeavours focused on preserving culture.

What they said

The statement said,

“The Embassy of France in Nigeria has a €1.2 million fund to support entrepreneurs in the Nigerian cultural and creative industries in the fields of design, fashion, video games, audiovisuals and dance. The “Lagos-Paris Fashion & Design Accelerator” is financed via this grant.”

The statement underscored that through this platform, the French Embassy in Nigeria seeks to applaud Nigerian creativity, foster cultural preservation initiatives, promote sustainable practices, and encourage cross-cultural collaborations.

Additionally, it aims to equip creatives with the tools and skills necessary for building enduring and incremental financial growth for their enterprises.

It further noted that the program’s objectives extend beyond enhancing the entrepreneurial capabilities of ten Nigerian brands, but also aim to bolster their export opportunities to France through participation in key events.

The statement additionally revealed that the Accelerator program will conclude with educational journeys to Paris.

These journeys have been designed to provide the selected brands with an immersive experience in the global fashion capital, offering them exclusive access to key industry figures and events. 10 brands were selected for this 2023-2024 cohort, among more than 120 applications.

About the Accelerator program

Nairametrics gathers that the Accelerator will comprise: Physically tailored one-on-one courses on a broad range of subjects, with actual deliverables and tools; monthly mentorship sessions; high-level masterclasses; direct and indirect grants; investment readiness module with pitching sessions to investors, and support to the participation to a French event in 2024.

The accelerator program will also place a strong emphasis on offering hands-on mentorship, nurturing creativity, enhancing business acumen, and assisting emerging Nigerian creatives and their teams in navigating the complexities of both the French and global fashion industries.

It has been developed in collaboration with a multitude of distinguished stakeholders in the Fashion and Design industry.

Its curriculum, encompassing both group and individual training, mentoring, and master classes (comprising over 120 hours per brand), has been crafted in partnership with renowned French and African experts, as well as the Nigerian incubator for the creative industry, CCHUB.

It emphasized that each laureate brand will receive tailored support, recognizing their unique characteristics and needs.

Participants

The successful participants selected are:

Fashion: Lagos Space Programme, TJWHO Design, OBIDA, EKI KERE, ELEXIAY and WAF – Wafflesandcream Limited;

Accessories: MALIKO and Ethnic Africa;

Design: OMI Collective et Aga Design and Culture Limited.