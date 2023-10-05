As part of its commitments to making sustainable living commonplace, Unilever Nigeria has reinstated its commitments to creating social impact and improving the health of the planet by reducing plastic waste pollution.

This was made known by the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne, during a working visit to Wecyclers Nigeria Ltd operations in Lagos.

During the visit, both organisations who have been in partnership since 2014, had a deep dive session focusing on scaling up opportunities to improving the health of the planet by reducing plastic pollution in the environment.

Unilever Nigeria, is a century old in the country this year and it is the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria. Unilever Nigeria is committed to its vision of making sustainable living commonplace through its brands and operations.