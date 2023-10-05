In light of the agreement between organized labour and the Federal Government aimed at mitigating the impact of fuel subsidy removal, the Lagos State Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to promptly adopt and implement these resolutions.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Gbenga Ekundayo, and the Secretary, Aladetan Abiodun, the union has confirmed its commitment to implementing these resolutions and taking practical actions to advocate for their demands effectively.

The union has assured its members that it will not shy away from its responsibilities or neglect its duties until the final implementation of these agreements.

Previously, the council had issued a strike notice in line with the national body’s directive, citing the severe hardships, suffering, agony, and depression caused by the removal of fuel subsidy without corresponding adjustments in workers’ wages and salaries.

However, considering the recent agreements between labour and the government, the council urges the Governor to also ensure that these measures are put into effect for the benefit of workers in the state.

Agreements reached between Labour and FG

Among the agreements reached during the meeting are the implementation of a N35,000 wage award for all government employees, the fast-tracking of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to alleviate public transportation challenges resulting from the removal of the PMS subsidy, and a six-month waiver of Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel to mitigate production and transportation costs.

Additionally, the Federal Government has committed to providing funds for micro and small-scale enterprises, among other measures.

A sub-committee is set to be formed to work out the details of implementing these interventions aimed at alleviating the impact of fuel subsidy removal.