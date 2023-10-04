The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has entered into a strategic partnership with China Overseas Energy Development Technology Limited, a Chinese firm, aimed at creating employment opportunities for over 50,000 residents of Osun State.

The formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the monarch and the Chinese company took place within the regal confines of the Ooni’s palace, with the presence of the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

As outlined in a statement by Moses Olafare, the spokesperson for the Ooni, the Chinese company’s focus will encompass the development of various sectors, including agriculture, mechanized farming, and large-scale cocoa cultivation.

Additionally, the company will direct its investments towards green energy initiatives and the exploration of Osun State’s gold, lithium, and other mineral resources.

“The partnership we are signing today with China Overseas Technology Development Company Limited is going to give over 50,000 employment opportunities to Osun indigenes.

These people would first invest in agriculture whereby they would set up a cocoa proceeding plant in Ife where they are going to have their agricultural hub.

He continued,

“They will farm on over 20,000 hectares of land, and generate green energy using solar which is starting from this palace, this palace will be powered by solar 100% within the next 30 to 60 days when it’s already completed.”

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, the Ooni emphasized the shift towards lithium as a pivotal element in Nigeria’s future energy sector, given the depletion of traditional oil and gas resources.

He emphasized the role of these resources in powering batteries, electric vehicles, and other innovative applications.

Furthermore, Ooni accentuated that this partnership between his community and the Chinese company would foster both local economic growth and public-private cooperation.

He mentioned that the investments at both the state and federal levels would prioritize Liquefied Natural Gas production and urged all stakeholders to support this transformative initiative.

Governor Adeleke expressed his appreciation for the Chinese company’s substantial commitment to investing in the state and commended the Ooni for conceiving and realizing this visionary endeavour.

Following the signing of the MoU, Zhang Xiaolin, the Managing Director of the Chinese company, lauded Ooni for his visionary collaboration with their organization.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, through his business support initiative, Ojaja More, contributed N250 million to support Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Osun State.

This disclosure was announced by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ojaja More, Orioye Gbayisemore, in an interview with newsmen in September.

Gbayisemore revealed that the Ojaja More scheme was set up by the Ooni to increase the socio-economic lifestyle of Nigeria, especially residents of Osun State, as well as to promote Made-in-Nigeria products.