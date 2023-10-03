VFD Group Plc, a sector-agnostic proprietary investment firm, announced today that it has received approval to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The company’s shares will begin trading soon.

“We are thrilled to have received approval to list on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which

marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Group Managing Director/ CEO Nonso

Okpala.

“This listing will give us greater access to capital markets and will help us achieve our

strategic goals for growth and expansion.”

VFD Group Plc is a leading provider of investment management, wealth management, and

financial advisory services with a long history of providing value to its clients.

The firm manages a diverse portfolio of assets and has a strong track record of generating consistent returns for its

investors.

“Listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited will increase our visibility and broaden our reach,

allowing us to attract new investors and deepen relationships with our existing investors,” said

Group Chairman Babatunde Busari SAN. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead and

remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders.”

