In the first quarter of 2023, there were a total of 2,733 road traffic crashes. This represents a 24.44% decline from the previous quarter’s figure of 3,617 and an 18.30% decline from the same quarter in 2022 when 3,345 crashes were recorded. This is according to the road transport report from the National Bureau of Statistics

Severity of crashes

Among all reported crashes in Q1 2023, serious cases took the lead with 1,801 incidents, surpassing both fatal (677) and minor (255) cases.

Furthermore, all three categories of cases experienced a decline compared to the preceding quarter.

Gender disparities among victims

In terms of gender, the data showed that 82.23% of the 1,441 persons killed in road traffic crashes during Q1 2023 were male (1,185), while females accounted for the remaining 17.77% (256).

Similarly, 76.58% of the 8,339 injured individuals were male (6,386), with females representing 23.42% (1,953) of the total injured.

Vehicle involvement

Q1 2023 recorded a total of 4,095 vehicles involved in road traffic crashes, signifying a 24.26% decrease from the previous quarter’s count of 5,407 vehicles.

Prevalence according to region

In terms of regional distribution, the North-Central region reported the highest number of road traffic crashes in Q1 2023, with a total of 973 incidents.

The South-West followed closely with 678 crashes, while the South-South region reported the lowest number, with only 122 crashes.

Casualties by region

Analyzing casualties by region, the North-Central region also stood out, recording the highest number of casualties with 2,928.

The North-West region followed with 2,323 casualties, while the South-South region reported the fewest casualties, with just 46.