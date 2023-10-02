The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut as the new Head of the Nigeria National Office.

This announcement came via a recent statement issued by WAEC on Monday, disclosing that Dr Dangut, before this appointment, held the position of Deputy Registrar in the HNO’s office.

Dr. Dangut takes the helm from Patrick Areghan, whose tenure wraps up this month.

According to the statement, Dr Dangut commenced his service with WAEC in 1998 as an Assistant Registrar II and steadily progressed through the ranks, ultimately attaining the position of Deputy Registrar in April 2018.

Notably, he received commendation from the Nigeria Examinations Committee for his transparent management of examinations between 2000 and 2006.

The statement provided a glimpse into Dr. Dangut’s career journey, which includes, Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer at the Test Development Division, WAEC Lagos (July 1998 – January 2005).

More about WAEC’s new head

Further insights into Dr. Dangut’s background reveal that he was born on October 2, 1967, in the Mbar District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

He pursued his secondary education at Government Secondary School, Riyom (1981 to 1983), and Government Science School, Kuru (1983 to 1986), where he obtained his WASC/SC in 1986, both in Plateau State.

He then furthered his studies at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, earning a Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production in 1991.

The statement also highlighted his experience in utilizing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to enhance processes in Test Development, Test Administration, and Post-Test Activities over the past 25 years.

Moreover, Dr. Dangut is recognized as a scholarly figure, with multiple educational publications in international and national journals.

He has also delivered numerous keynote speeches and presented papers at both international and national conferences.