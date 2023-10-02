Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, widely known as Drake, showcased his generosity during his concert tour in Miami, Florida, where he gifted a heartbroken fan a whopping $50,000(N38.3 million).

Reports have revealed that Drake, the multi-millionaire singer worth $150 million as of 2019(According to Forbes), has been on a spree of surprising lucky fans during his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with not only stellar performances but also luxury items, trips, and substantial sums of money.

During his recent performance at the Kaseya Center, the “Rich Flex” rapper scanned the crowd, seeking a fan sign deserving of recognition.

He found a concertgoer who shared that he had “spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex.”

However, his “girlfriend” served him “breakfast,” just before the concert. “Breakfast” is a Nigerian slang to indicate that he was dumped.

In response, Drake declared,

“I’m going to give you 50 bands so you can flex on her tonight. That’s how we’re doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight!”

What you should know about Drake’s generosity lately

In Atlanta on September 26, Drake surprised a newlywed couple who had skipped their honeymoon to attend his live performance. In return, he gifted them a trip to one of his favourite destinations, Turks and Caicos.

At another concert, a fan received a Chanel bag as a gift for putting in extra hours at work to afford a ticket.

In Houston last month, Drake noticed an attendee who had made it to multiple shows and reciprocated the love by gifting her $10,000, a first-class flight to Atlanta, and VIP seats for his concert when it stopped in Georgia’s capital.

Drake’s tour, featuring 21 Savage and appearances from Sexyy Red, is set to conclude this month. Additionally, Drake has announced the anticipated release of his next album, “For All the Dogs,” scheduled for October 6th.