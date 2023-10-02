The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has issued a weather forecast for Monday to Wednesday, predicting a combination of sunshine and cloudiness across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that NiMET’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast that on Monday, the northern region will experience a cloudy atmosphere with occasional intervals of sunshine.

Forecast for Monday

Thunderstorms with rain are expected in the morning over several states, including Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Taraba, and Adamawa. Later in the day, scattered thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are anticipated in parts of Kebbi, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, and Kaduna.

In the North Central region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected with the possibility of morning thunderstorms in parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Kwara States.

Thunderstorms are also expected in the afternoon to evening hours in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Kwara States.

For the inland states of the South and the coastal areas, NiMet forecasts a cloudy atmosphere with thunderstorms in the morning over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom. Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected in parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River.

Forecast for Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Northern region will have cloudy skies with sunshine intervals, with the possibility of morning thunderstorms in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kano, Gombe, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Bauchi States.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are predicted in some of these areas as well as in parts of the North Central region, including the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, and Niger States.

The South, both inland and coastal, will experience a mix of cloudy skies and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Forecast for Wednesday

Wednesday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with sunshine intervals in the Northern region during the morning hours, with the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms in parts of Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States. The North Central region is expected to have a cloudy morning, followed by afternoon thunderstorms in parts of Benue, Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa States, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The inland areas of the South and its coastal states will experience a cloudy morning with thunderstorms and moderate rain in the afternoon and evening, which could potentially lead to flash floods. NiMet advises the public to exercise caution and avoid driving or walking through floodwaters during this time.

Safety advisories

The forecast also warns of strong winds accompanying thunderstorms and urges citizens to take necessary precautions.

Disaster risk managers, agencies, and citizens are advised to be proactive in preventing loss of lives and property during the rainy season. Additionally, airline operators are encouraged to regularly obtain weather reports from NiMET for effective operational planning.