The CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino, said the company has so far paid almost $20 million to content creators on the platform.

She disclosed this via a post on X on Friday as the company announced a new feature for creators who are premium subscribers.

According to her, the platform formerly known as Twitter is now enabling the economic success of creators.

X started the payment of content creators through its ad revenue-sharing program in July this year. According to Elon Musk, a total of $5 million was shared in the first payment.

While the first payment was for creators in the U.S. alone, subsequent payments in August were global and saw many social media influencers in Nigeria smiling to the banks.

This has sparked fresh interest in posting on the platform to attract views. With payments, creators are also now incentivized to get users to reply to their posts.

Economic success

Disclosing the amount that has been paid, Yaccarino in the post on X wrote:

“Create. Connect. Collect all on X. We’re enabling the economic success of new segments like creators. And so far we’ve paid out almost $20 million to our creator community.”

Meanwhile, as an added value to the subscription feature on X, Elon Musk said content creators can now control who can send them a direct message (DM).

“Creators can now enable DMs from subscribers only. Being able to talk to your favourite creator is a great reason to subscribe,” Musk announced on Friday.

The billionaire X owner is also pushing for citizen journalism on the platform through its live feature. According to him, people can now go live from anywhere on X and report happenings around them.

Eligibility for payment

To be eligible for the payout, Twitter said the content creator must have subscribed to Twitter Blue or be a verified organization.

In addition, such a creator must have “at least 5 million impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months” and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards. In addition, the user must also have at least 500 followers.

Twitter said creators will also need to open a Stripe account as it currently works with Stripe for payouts and is rolling out to its first batch of creators who have already signed up for creator subscriptions.