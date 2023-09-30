Tony Elumelu, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur and billionaire investor, has advocated for the concept of “Africapitalism” a course that he champions through his chain of businesses.

He shared this perspective on his social media platform, emphasizing the importance of long-term investment and collaborative efforts to eradicate poverty.

“We should all be Africapitalists. This means we should all invest long-term and work collaboratively for the eradication of poverty, creation of jobs, and ensure inclusive empowerment of our women across Africa.

According to Elumelu, his recent engagements on the global stage has seen him play vocal advocate for sustainable development. He participated in the Summit for New Global Financing in Paris, where he emphasized the need for a realistic green strategy to address inequalities in Africa, taking into account the continent’s energy deficit.

“In June, I was in Paris at the invitation of President Macron to attend the Summit for New Global Financing; and in July, I was in London at the invitation of King Charles and U.S. President Biden to attend the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum. As the African voice in the room, I called for a realistic green strategy to address the inequalities that affect Africa. Africa’s strategy is one that must put into consideration current energy deficit across the continent.”

At the United Nations General Assembly’s 78th session in New York, Elumelu joined global leaders in discussions centered around the theme of “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.”

The Heirs Holding Chairman highlighted the work of the Tony Elumelu Foundation in promoting youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, equitable climate solutions, bridging the digital divide, and advancing women’s empowerment.

Additionally, he underscored how his conglomerate, Heirs Holdings, is actively championing the United Nations’ 2030 agenda in Africa.

Elumelu stressed the urgency of addressing pressing global issues, emphasizing that the challenges are increasingly evident, and there is a limited window of opportunity to tackle them effectively.