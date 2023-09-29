The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has taken steps to lessen the impact of petroleum subsidy removal on Nigerians by launching the Apapa Express, a rapid mass transit passenger train operating along the standard gauge railway line.

The NRC, in a statement issued on Thursday, stated that the primary goal of this initiative is to ease the commute for travellers between Apapa in Lagos and Kajola in Ogun State.

The inauguration of the rail service in Lagos was announced by the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, who was represented by Mr. Akin Osinowo, the Director of Operations.

The Apapa Express train is scheduled to stop at Mobolaji Johnson, Agege, Agbado, and will conclude its journey in Kajola.

“The introduction of this train service is expected to significantly reduce the hardships faced by commuters” , he said.

The Apapa-Kajola route, according to the corporation’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Mahmud Yakub, is the first inter-state mass transit shuttle of the NRC.

It will provide a more comfortable relief to passengers on the Mass Transit Train Service (MTTS), which the corporation currently runs on the narrow gauge.

He urged passengers to always obtain their tickets at designated stations before boarding the train.

More insights

Also, the Lagos-Ibadan railway has conveyed over 1.33 million passengers in the last two years, according to a report.

Information from the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria’s media department reveals that the project has been instrumental in creating around 5,000 jobs per year in the local community, while also indirectly aiding the employment of at least 20,000 people.

As a key part of the ECOWAS interconnectivity railway system, it constitutes the second phase of Nigeria’s railway modernization project.

“To date, it has safely transported over 1.33 million passengers. Recently, the railway introduced dedicated freight services, establishing a vital link between the port and rail, thus expediting the flow of import and export goods, alleviating port congestion, and contributing significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s largest port, the Lagos Apapa Port.

“It also plays a key role in promoting the development of export-oriented economies in the surrounding areas.

“Throughout the project’s construction and operational phases, a strong commitment to local engagement has resulted in the direct creation of a minimum of 5,000 employment opportunities within the local community, each year, and indirectly supporting the employment of at least 20,000 individuals.

“The Lagos-Ibadan railway project has also made substantial efforts in talent development, offering training in various roles related to engineering construction and railway operations, facilitating the transfer of professional expertise.

“CCECC has organised hundreds of training sessions to contribute to the cultivation of talent for Nigeria’s railway modernisation,” the document said.