The Director General of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Dr. Uchenna Chukwu, expressed the organization’s intention to collaborate with the Nigeria Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum (NBTTF) to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological progress.

He emphasized the significance of this partnership while addressing a delegation from NBTTF, led by its President, Arc. Bob Achanya, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nairametrics learns that the collaboration is aimed at establishing connections and fulfilling the agency’s mission.

What he said

Dr Chukwu emphasized the benefits of the partnership saying,

“Without beneficial partnerships, the mandates of NBTI which include commercialization of research, training, and development, food security will not be achieved.

“This partnership will strengthen institutions and encourage entrepreneurs to project their research works which will result in products and services.

“Findings can only translate to economic development if they are commercialized.”

Arc. Bob Achanya, the President of NBTTF, explained that the purpose of their visit was to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He noted that the visit was in preparation for the upcoming Nigeria-Bangladesh Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) event scheduled for December.

Achanya emphasized that this exposition provided an opportunity for NBTI incubates to exhibit Nigerian-made services and products.

He said:

“With this visit, we intend to discuss how NBTI’s mandate aligns with the objectives of the exposition and explore areas of collaboration”.