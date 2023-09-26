British Council is accepting applications for its program through its Film Lab Africa, which is designed to empower emerging filmmakers and TV producers in Nigeria.
This all-expense training aims to provide an all-encompassing framework of support and avenues for growth, while fostering skills, knowledge, and networks, to enable participants to showcase their creative productions effectively.
Program details
In a document seen by Nairametrics, the program is set to commence in September 2023 and extend over three years. It will also involve a multi-phase approach, encompassing mobile phone cinematography, short film production, exploration of film and TV industry entrepreneurship, script refinement, and opportunities for public presentation.
Program roadmap
- Capacity building Accelerator for Filmmakers
- Data Stipend Allocation for Virtual Training
- Accelerator – Ten weeks of Virtual Training for Emerging filmmakers
- Script Consultations
- Pre-production training sessions
- Coaching and Mentoring by UK & Nigerian Industry Professionals
- The Business of Film & Television
- Production of short films of various categories
- Award of grants to produce films
- Post-production support
- Film Festival Tours
- Film Premiere in Nigeria, Africa & UK
- Film Screenings
- Marketing & Distribution
- Post-Program Support
- Film Lab Africa will unfold in phases over the ensuing three years, with subsequent cohorts joining in successive years.
Program highlights
- Accelerator lab
- Three-year cohorts
- Hybrid training covering technical aspects, business skills, and mobile phone cinematography.
- Interactive film club sessions
- Coaching and mentorship
- Script consultations
- Two-stage pitch sessions
- Short film production
- Showcasing opportunities
Program benefits
- Enhanced skills in mobile phone cinematography, short film production, and the ability to navigate the landscape of the film and TV industry.
- Improved storytelling abilities through expert script consultations.
- Realization of short film projects, showcasing participants’ growing talents.
- Opportunities for filmmakers to showcase their work to broader audiences, including premieres, tours, distribution, and participation in prestigious film festivals.
- Networking prospects with industry professionals, mentors, fellow participants, and potential collaborators, expanding their professional connections.
- Integration into a supportive community where filmmakers can engage with peers from diverse backgrounds, fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.
Eligibility Criteria
- Aged between 18 to 35 years old
- Must reside in Nigeria
- Must have completed the Creative entrepreneurship module on the SoCreative E-learning platform. To access the platform, use this link
- Possess a minimum of one credit to your name, with a script and production bible ready to go into development.
Application Process
- Fill out or download the application form
- Provide details about your creative background and aspiration
- Shortlisted filmmakers will then be contacted for further steps.
