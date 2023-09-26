British Council is accepting applications for its program through its Film Lab Africa, which is designed to empower emerging filmmakers and TV producers in Nigeria.

This all-expense training aims to provide an all-encompassing framework of support and avenues for growth, while fostering skills, knowledge, and networks, to enable participants to showcase their creative productions effectively.

Program details

In a document seen by Nairametrics, the program is set to commence in September 2023 and extend over three years. It will also involve a multi-phase approach, encompassing mobile phone cinematography, short film production, exploration of film and TV industry entrepreneurship, script refinement, and opportunities for public presentation.

Program roadmap

Capacity building Accelerator for Filmmakers

Data Stipend Allocation for Virtual Training

Accelerator – Ten weeks of Virtual Training for Emerging filmmakers

Script Consultations

Pre-production training sessions

Coaching and Mentoring by UK & Nigerian Industry Professionals

The Business of Film & Television

Production of short films of various categories

Award of grants to produce films

Post-production support

Film Festival Tours

Film Premiere in Nigeria, Africa & UK

Film Screenings

Marketing & Distribution

Post-Program Support

Film Lab Africa will unfold in phases over the ensuing three years, with subsequent cohorts joining in successive years.

Program highlights

Accelerator lab

Three-year cohorts

Hybrid training covering technical aspects, business skills, and mobile phone cinematography.

Interactive film club sessions

Coaching and mentorship

Script consultations

Two-stage pitch sessions

Short film production

Showcasing opportunities

Program benefits

Enhanced skills in mobile phone cinematography, short film production, and the ability to navigate the landscape of the film and TV industry.

Improved storytelling abilities through expert script consultations.

Realization of short film projects, showcasing participants’ growing talents.

Opportunities for filmmakers to showcase their work to broader audiences, including premieres, tours, distribution, and participation in prestigious film festivals.

Networking prospects with industry professionals, mentors, fellow participants, and potential collaborators, expanding their professional connections.

Integration into a supportive community where filmmakers can engage with peers from diverse backgrounds, fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

Eligibility Criteria

Aged between 18 to 35 years old

Must reside in Nigeria

Must have completed the Creative entrepreneurship module on the SoCreative E-learning platform. To access the platform, use this link

Possess a minimum of one credit to your name, with a script and production bible ready to go into development.

Application Process

Fill out or download the application form

Provide details about your creative background and aspiration

Shortlisted filmmakers will then be contacted for further steps.