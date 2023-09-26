President Bola Tinubu is advocating for African anti-narcotic agencies to implement strong measures against both substance abuse and the illicit trafficking of drugs, highlighting Africa’s need to emancipate itself from the control of drug barons and criminal syndicates.

He said that Africa will remain in bondage unless it breaks free from the clutches of drug barons and the networks of illegal drug trade.

He gave the warning in Abuja on Tuesday when he declared open the 31st meeting of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Africa (HONLAF) at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Representing the president, Vice President Kashim Shettima urged heads of national drug law enforcement agencies in Africa to revitalize their efforts in the ongoing battle against substance abuse and the illegal drug trade within their nations.

“If we don’t dismantle the criminal enterprises that threaten our future and build a brighter tomorrow for all Africans, we will remain in chains in a diseased and amoral world, as will our children and their children,” he said.

During his keynote address titled “Rising Above the Drug Threat,” President Tinubu pointed out that Africa was confronted by a menace that recognized no “boundaries, be it race, geography, gender, or social status.”

To this effect, he enjoined the heads of drug law enforcement agencies to consider the conference in Abuja as a ray of hope and a catalyst for positive change across the continent.

Tinubu observed that over the past few decades, criminal groups have been actively attempting to circumvent security measures in African nations to corrupt their citizens’ minds. He also mentioned that anti-narcotics agencies have consistently posed a significant challenge to these criminal organizations.

The president who doubles as the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stated:

“But while it’s a compliment that drug-law enforcement organizations are a threat to their criminal empires, their desperation must never be taken for granted.

“Without you as gatekeepers of healthy nations, humanity as we know it would have long been perverted. So, on behalf of the world, I say: thank you, thank you to all of you who have kept us from being polluted and destroyed.

“For us, the commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse is not just a matter of policy; it is a moral imperative. We recognize that a population at war with drugs is not a dividend but a liability. We believe that the future of our youth, the strength of our institutions, and the well-being of our communities depend on our ability to eradicate this threat.”

President Tinubu underlined the necessity for anti-narcotics agencies to strengthen their pre-existing connections, fortify operational partnerships, and promote collaboration at both sub-regional and regional levels.

He argued that this strategy would create formidable barriers against the trafficking of illicit drugs and the mobility of drug syndicates within Africa.

He continued:

“So, I must appeal to you to see this gathering as an avenue for the exchange of novel ideas and the development of practical strategies. We must consolidate established contacts, operational partnerships, and cooperation to ensure that the outcomes of this four-day deliberation advance public safety and the emergence of drug-free African communities.

“Our strength has always been our proactive actions to prevent any individual or group from turning our countries into a minefield of drug trafficking. So, we must prioritize prevention, education, and rehabilitation to empower our youth with knowledge and opportunities. We must steer them away from the treacherous path of drug abuse and trafficking and protect our economy from the consequences of their actions.

“This administration will continue to provide the necessary support, motivation, and tools for the NDLEA to fulfil its mandate. We understand the connection between the success of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking and the attainment of several goals on our socioeconomic and security agenda.”