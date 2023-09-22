The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate revocation of 165 plots of land, some of which belonged to some prominent Nigerians, in the serviced districts of the Federal Capital City.

According to reports, this was made known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of FCT, Olushade Adesola, where it was stated that the revocation was due to the violation and contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy and failure of the allotted owners to develop the plots.

Adesola said the revoked plots belong to individuals and corporate organisations, who have continually failed to keep to the terms of agreement as contained in Section 28(5) (a) & (b) of the Land Use Act.

The FCTA added that the notice for the revocation as compiled by the Land Department was approved by Wike, due to continuous contravention of the terms of agreement as encapsulated.

Adesola in the statement said, “The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the underlisted plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.’’

Obi, Rabiu, Imoke, others affected

Some of the high-profile individuals affected by the action include the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Uffot Joseph Ekaette; former Justice of Supreme Court and chairman of the National Political Reforms Conference (NPRC), Late Justice Niki Tobi.

Others were former Justice of Supreme Court, Udoma Udo Udoma; two-time Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Kanu Agabi; Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu; former Chairman of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah and columnist Donu Kogbara, among others.

Obi’s plot of land in Katampe District was revoked, while Imoke plot of land in Maitama was also revoked.

Affected districts

The affected plots are situated within some districts in the FCC namely: Central Business District, Maitama (A05); Maitama (A06); Wuse II (A08); Gudu (B01) and Wuye (B03).

Others are Jabi (B04); Utako (B05); Katampe Extension (B19); Idu Industrial Area (C16) and Asokoro (A04) Districts respectively.

Also, the Director Information and Communication FCT Mohammad Hayat Sule, stated in another statement last night that the revocation of the affected plots was approved by the Wike following the violation of the terms of Rights of Occupancy.

Sule said, “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978 revoked the affected titles for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.’’

What you should know

Recall that Wike upon resumption of office as the FCT Minister had vowed to revoke undeveloped plots and those whose ground rents had not been paid for years.

He recently gave allottees defaulting in the payment of their ground rent a two-week grace to pay their obligations or risk revocation of their allocations.