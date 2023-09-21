In the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, few figures shine as brightly as Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye. With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Olatujoye has emerged as a prominent entrepreneur, businessman, and humanitarian, leaving an indelible mark on various industries.

His journey is a testament to unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and a commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Dr. Olatujoye’s journey began in 2007 when he embarked on a career at the American International Insurance Company (AIICO) as a sales representative.

His dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence quickly propelled him through the ranks, leading to his promotion to branch manager within a remarkably short period.

During his impressive 13-year tenure at AIICO, Dr. Olatujoye showcased exceptional leadership skills and an innate understanding of the insurance industry.

He played a pivotal role in developing and executing innovative sales and marketing strategies that contributed significantly to the company’s substantial growth and success.

His adept negotiation skills and ability to lead large teams made him an invaluable asset to AIICO.

Venturing into Real Estate:

As an astute entrepreneur, Dr. Olatujoye possesses an innate ability to identify opportunities and create value. Recognizing the housing deficit in Nigeria, he embarked on a mission to address this issue.

Armed with determination and a vision, he founded Oga for Property Investment Ltd. Starting with a humble N500,000, he transformed it into an impressive real estate empire worth over $350 million, eventually rebranded as Zylus Homes and Property. Dr. Olatujoye’s success in the real estate sector is a testament to his keen eye for opportunities and ability to transform challenges into innovative solutions.

Dr. Olatujoye’s commitment to excellence extends to his education and professional development. His accolades include an honorary Doctorate of Science in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Business Management from the prestigious International Entrepreneurship University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Science and Applied Management, Porto-Novo.

Additionally, he has honed his expertise through a variety of prestigious institutions, including the London Business School, the School of Estate, and the Metropolitan School of Business and Management in the UK. Dr. Olatujoye is a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration and has actively participated in numerous local and international seminars and summits, consistently broadening his knowledge and skills.

He holds memberships in several esteemed professional bodies, including The Chartered Institute of Directors (CIOD, Nigeria), the Project Management Professional Institute (PMPI), and the International Strategic Management Institute (ISMI)-UK. Dr. Olatujoye’s impressive roster of certifications includes a Professional Post-graduate Certificate in Real Estate & Asset Valuation Management, Proficiency in Human Resources Management, Certified International Strategic Management (CISM), Proficiency in International Strategic Management (PISM), and Certificate in Entrepreneur Management (CEM) from the Enterprise Development Center, PAN Atlantic University, and Lagos Business School.

Dr. Olatujoye’s success has not deterred him from his commitment to giving back to society. Under his leadership, Zylus Homes conducted several Community Social Responsibility initiatives during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed at assisting the most affected and vulnerable individuals and communities. Through his foundation, the Tosin Olatujoye Foundation, he has contributed to feeding over 1000 less privileged people in Abeokuta, Lagos, and Oyo.

Beyond feeding the less privileged, Dr. Olatujoye is deeply invested in youth capacity development, dedicating his time and resources to providing opportunities for young people to succeed.

His philanthropic efforts have earned him recognition, including the Icon of Humanity Award.

Dr. Olatujoye’s contribution to the real estate industry and society has not gone unnoticed. He has received numerous awards and recognitions for his outstanding work, including AIICO’s Best Unit Manager (2016), AIICO Top 10 Agency Manager in Revenue (2017), Nigeria Achievers Award (2020), Top 50 Entrepreneurs in Nigeria, and Nigeria Property Merit Awards. Recently, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the industry within a limited time, Dr. Oluwatosin was honoured with the Under40Ceo Award.

Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye’s remarkable journey from insurance to real estate, his commitment to excellence, philanthropic endeavours, and numerous accolades stand as a testament to what can be achieved with the right mindset, determination, and a clear vision.

He is a shining example of a visionary leader who not only excels in business but also gives back to the community, leaving a legacy of excellence and impact for generations to come. Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye is more than a successful entrepreneur; he is a beacon of inspiration and change in the business world.

Say Hello on:

07040536270