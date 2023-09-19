President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the commitment of Nigeria to collaborate with the African Union as he engaged in a bilateral discussion with the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Azali Assoumani, on Monday in New York.

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu noted that the African Union (AU) is strategically positioned to secure consensus positions for the continent on economic and socio-political relations with the world.

Collaboration with AU

President Tinubu further reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the African Union (AU) in its mission to secure stability and prosperity across the continent. He said:

“There is nothing that can bring development and prosperity, outside of embracing freedom and constitutional order. It is a critical hallmark of sustainable development.

We appreciate that the AU is working hard to bring about peace in the Sahel and is actively negotiating between the warring factions in Sudan. Peace in Sudan will be a great achievement.

I appreciate your effort in Burkina Faso and our effective cooperation in Niger.”

The President also established the need for stability and prosperity for Africans to harness the rich potential and opportunities available within the continent. He said:

“You can call me at any time and we will discuss the peace and stability of AU member states. We need stability and prosperity for the black race. This is our era.

We must be peaceful in order to take maximum advantage of the developmental opportunities presented to Africa in this era. We must build a model of sustainable development.

Nigeria will collaborate with you. But we must move beyond those whose vision of Africa is narrow and evil. We are not afraid of confrontation, but we prefer to be restrained for now, at this time.”

More Insights

President Azali Assoumani, the AU Chairperson also expressed willingness to work with Nigeria.

He emphasized that the AU aims to complement Nigeria’s endeavours in promoting peace and prosperity in Africa rather than competing with it. He said:

“It is our responsibility to confront the extra-constitutional wrestling for power on the continent.

“We have told China and Russia that they have a responsibility to ensure that there is stability in these countries, as there will be no developmental partnership where there is a lack of stability in countries being impacted by coups. We appreciate your stand on these matters.”