There are short-lets, and there’s the Sujimoto Luxury short-let apartment.

“An expatriate moved to Nigeria for a three-month stay, eager to explore the rich culture and bustling city of Lagos. He quickly decided that a dreary hotel room wasn’t going to cut it, and he opted for a Sujimoto luxury short-let.

At Sujimoto, he found everything he needed: top-notch facilities, unrivalled service, ample security, personalised meal arrangements by a stationed private chef, and housekeeping services. In addition, he had access to a serene environment with unlimited internet and plenty of space to work, making it easy to stay productive while enjoying all that Nigeria had to offer.

Thanks to his wise decision to choose Sujimoto, he was able to experience the best of Nigeria while having all his needs taken care of. He left with fond memories of his stay and expressed his deep appreciation for the hospitality and luxury of Sujimoto Residences.”

The personal touch of the luxurious short-let is to find a place like home for comfort and tranquilly, a place where before you lift your hands, the customer service goes the extra mile. A sanctuary to unwind, recharge, and experience the finer things in life as you indulge in opulence after the hustle and bustle of the day that can be overwhelming. And when it comes to premium short-lets in Nigeria, Sujimoto Luxury Short Lets is the perfect choice.

What sets Sujimoto apart is their dedication to providing not just a place to stay but a range of tailored services that elevate your experience. Imagine having a private chef at your disposal, ready to whip up a meal that warms body and soul. With 24/7 concierge services and high-speed Wi-Fi, every need is met, ensuring a stay that’s as seamless as it is indulgent with these five incredible facilities.

Affordability

The discounts go from N180,000 to N220,000 instead of N250,000 to N350,000. Sujimoto Luxury Short Lets offers reasonable prices and excellent value for your money, considering the quality of the apartments and the services that come with them.

In addition to the stunning monthly and weekly offers for short stays, we have even greater deals for longer stays, ensuring that you have the most extraordinary stay possible.

You’ll also be delighted to discover that we offer complimentary meals throughout the day, including a scrumptious breakfast, a delicious lunch, and a savoury dinner. So, sit back, relax, and let us take care of your every need, including your culinary cravings.

Prime Location

The location of Sujimoto’s apartments distinctively sets us apart. The luxury short-let apartments are situated in the safest and most affluent neighbourhood after Aso Rock, Banana Island, and Ikoyi. These areas are well-known for their luxury, convenience, and safety, making them a perfect choice for those looking for a high-end stay in Lagos. The apartments are located near high-end shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment facilities, giving guests the opportunity to experience the best that Lagos has to offer.

Modern Amenities

Once inside, you’ll be surrounded by modern amenities and furnishings that exude sophistication and elegance. Sujimoto luxury short-let apartments feature modern amenities that set us apart from the competition. The apartments are equipped with lightning-speed internet, cable TV, 24-hour security, fully equipped living areas, bedrooms, and kitchens. Sujimoto Residences has spared no expense in designing these apartments with luxury in mind, with Italian furniture and fittings that ooze opulence and style.

Unmatched customer service

We are your corporate Omo Odo, the personalised services that come with each apartment make Sujimoto’s luxury shortlets a pride amongst others. Sujimoto Luxury Airbnb Short-Let offers a private chef, housekeeping services, airport transfers, and 24/7 concierge services, catering to the specific needs of each guest.

Their team is trained to handle everything from minor issues to major emergencies, ensuring that guests have a stress-free and enjoyable stay. Whether it’s booking a table at a top restaurant or arranging for a personal trainer, their team is always available to help you.

Private Chef Service and Private Corporate Omo-Odo (Concierge)

At Sujimoto Residences Luxury Short-Let, you can indulge in personalised, gourmet meals prepared by a dedicated private chef. Whether it’s a hearty breakfast to kick-start your day or a sumptuous dinner to unwind in the evening, our chefs curate culinary experiences that leave a lasting impression.

The housekeeping services go beyond the ordinary. The private Omo-Odo (concierge) team ensures meticulous attention to detail and a spotless living environment under the guidance of experienced professionals. From daily upkeep to specialised cleaning, we maintain the highest standards of hygiene and comfort, providing you with an environment that feels like an oasis of luxury.

As the weather turns cooler, there’s nothing quite like snuggling up in a luxurious short-let home that exudes both opulence and warmth. When it comes to luxury short-let apartments in Nigeria, Sujimoto Luxury Short-lets is a name that stands out as a top choice for anyone seeking a touch of opulence during their stay in Lagos.

