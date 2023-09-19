Nigeria’s electricity supply has once again experienced a severe decline, plummeting from a high of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) around 1:00 a.m. to an alarming 42.7MW at the time of filing this report.

As of mid-day today, the only operational power plant on the grid was the Delta Power plant, generating 41.00MW, while Afam contributed a mere 1.7MW.

This occurrence follows closely on the heels of two recent grid collapses in just over a 12-hour period, plunging the nation into complete darkness.

Last week Wednesday, Nairametrics reported the collapse of the nation’s electricity grid throwing the country into a blackout.

The Minister of Power attributed the collapse of the grid to a fire outbreak at the Kainji/Jebba station.

More details later…