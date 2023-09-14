A nationwide blackout has struck Nigeria as the country’s electricity grid suffered yet again a complete collapse on Thursday morning.

Reports indicate that at approximately 12:40 a.m. on September 14, 2023, the national electricity grid in Nigeria experienced a complete collapse, resulting in a significant loss of power supply to distributors across the country.

Multiple sources within the power sector and electricity distribution companies officially confirmed this development on Thursday morning, according to the Punch.

For instance, a notice titled ‘Total System Collapse’ was issued by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc on Thursday.

According to the notice,

“The EEDC would like to apprise its cherished customers of a full system collapse that took place at 12:40 am, September 14, 2023.”

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Due to this development, all our interface TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre, Osogbo.”

The notice was signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh.

Meanwhile, the TCN, which manages Nigeria’s grid, has yet to make any statement about the development.

Just one week ago, the transmission firm in Nigeria rejoiced in what it called 400 days of unbroken power grid stability, emphasizing that the grid remained intact without any disruptions during this extensive timeframe.