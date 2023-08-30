The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that the country has achieved system stability for 400 days without recording any collapses.

The company made the announcement in a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager for Public Affairs at TCN on August 29, 2023.

The statement read;

“In an extraordinary milestone achievement, the Nigerian power grid has recorded an unparalleled period of stability in the history of the power sector, operating without any major disruptions or system collapse for an impressive span of 400 consecutive days and counting.

“This milestone signifies a remarkable advancement in the nation’s efforts to strengthen its power infrastructure and ensure a reliable and dependable electricity supply for distribution load centres and onward distribution to electricity customers nationwide.

“The sustained stability and reliability of the Nigerian power grid can be attributed to a combination of strategic measures and investments in the power system by the Management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Some of the key elements that have contributed to this remarkable accomplishment include the Configuration and Enforcement of Free Governor Control, as well as an effective Under-frequency Relay Scheme, among others.

“TCN formed a three-person committee to travel across the country for the configuration and activation of the Primary Reserve in coordination with power stations and in line with the provisions in the Grid code. This committee devised a robust monitoring and enforcement mechanism for generating station compliance after activating the unit governor control.

“This innovative approach, known as the Free Governor Mode of Operation (FGMO), automatically adjusts generation in response to frequency changes, ensuring stability, reliability, and reduced transmission losses.

“To counter the challenges posed by occasional generation shortfalls and resulting frequency declines, TCN implemented a strategic deployment of an under-frequency relay scheme.

“This scheme operates in critical stages to prevent frequency-related disruptions by initiating circuit breaker trips or alerting network operators, thereby averting system collapse.

“TCN’s in-house engineers deployed the IOI/VPN for Enhanced Grid Visibility by creating an interim solution utilizing IoT sensors and devices.

“This real-time monitoring capability aids proactive issue identification, preventing potential disruptions. Efforts are ongoing to expand this visibility by incorporating additional transmission stations through IoT integration.

“TCN has successfully carried out several Infrastructure Upgrades/N-1 contingencies, transforming the grid from a radial network to a loop system through massive investments in construction and the digitalization of critical circuits. Comprehensive modernization of transmission infrastructure, including commissioning new transmission stations and installing power transformers, has reinforced grid resilience and operational flexibility.

“The company has equally focused on putting in place an enhanced maintenance regime with regular inspections, prompt repairs, and proactive preventive maintenance strategies to ensure the integrity of power plants, transmission lines, and substations.

“This approach sustains infrastructure health, operational reliability, and efficient power flow. Regular maintenance has also ensured less equipment downtime due partly to regular mechanized line tracing, which has prevented vegetation from fouling transmission lines.

“This has helped reduce downtime, especially in forested areas where TCN transmission lines traverse.

“Furthermore, dedicated teams of trained staff have consistently demonstrated proactive responses during emergencies, contributing to swift crisis resolution and minimal disruptions.

“Their collaboration, clear communication, and continuous training underscore their commitment to grid management and resilience.

“Collaboration between TCN and stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has continued to yield joint initiatives such as Power Purchase Agreements, Service Level Agreements, Power Evacuation Agreements, and NESI Situation Room Reports.

“Regular evaluations enhance real-time monitoring and adjustment, fostering a resilient power landscape.

“The Nigerian power grid’s achievement of over 400 days of uninterrupted stability showcases the nation’s commitment to advancing its power infrastructure.

“This success is a result of increased efficiency, technologies, dedicated personnel, strategic measures, and collaborative partnerships.

“This achievement reflects the potential for positive transformation within the energy sector. With unwavering determination, ongoing investments, and collective efforts, the nation is poised for a stronger and dependable power system.”