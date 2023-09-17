NNPC Ltd recently announced the appointment of new executive Vice Presidents for the upstream, downstream and gas sectors. Olalekan Ogunleye has been announced as the Executive Vice President of gas, Power, and New Energy.

Olufemi Olalekan Ogunleye was most recently the Deputy Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited.

Academic life

Olalekan Ogunleye is a law graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He earned his Bar qualification in 1991 after completing his studies at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, during the same year.

Additionally, he holds several certifications from reputable national and international institutions.

Lekan is an active member of various professional organizations, including the Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and Association of International Petroleum Negotiators.

He has previously served as the Legal Adviser and Deputy Secretary-General of the Nigerian Gas Association.

Career life

During his nearly three-decade career, Ogunleye has occupied significant management roles within his parent company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), primarily within the gas sector.

This extensive tenure has equipped him with valuable industry expertise across various facets of the gas value chain.

Before joining NLNG in April 2022, he served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Limited (GACN). GACN, established by the Federal Government of Nigeria, plays a role in ensuring adequate gas supply to the domestic market and effectively implementing the Nigerian Gas Master Plan.

Prior to this, Ogunleye held the position of MD&CEO at N-Gas Limited, a joint venture company involving NNPC, Chevron, and Shell. In this role, he oversaw the sale and marketing of gas in Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana.

Throughout his nearly three-decade tenure in the Oil and Gas industry, he held key roles in various capacities related to gas commercialization.

This includes serving as Senior Counsel Commercial at Brass LNG, Company Secretary and Legal Adviser for the Nigerian Gas Company Ltd “NGC” from 2014 to 2017, and Company Secretary and Legal Adviser for Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited “NGMC” from 2017 to 2019. Both NGC and NGMC are subsidiary companies of NNPC.