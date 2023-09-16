The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) on Friday announced that the University of Abuja, Modibo Adama University in Yola, Adamawa, and Ambrose Alli University are running engineering programmes with expired accreditation status.

This disclosure was made by the President of COREN, Prof. Sadiq Abubakar during a news conference in Abuja aimed at informing the general public of the resolution made at its 179th Ordinary Council Meeting held on September 7, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Details of institutions and their non-accredited engineering programmes

Prof. Abubakar underscored the role of COREN to regulate and control the education, training and practice of engineering in all its aspects and ramifications.

He revealed that this announcement was made to guide the public when making choices and to notify the defaulting institutions to do the needful.

Prof. Abubakar mentioned that in Modibo Adama University in Adamawa State, the Agricultural Engineering department failed accreditation while the accreditation of the Civil Engineering and Electrical Electronics Engineering departments expired on October 11, 2020, and March 10, 2021, respectively.

Furthermore, he revealed that the accreditations of Modibo Adama University’s departments of Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering both expired on March 10, 2021.

The COREN President also disclosed that the accreditation of the University of Abuja departments of Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering expired on March 26, 2020.

Prof. Abubakar also revealed that the accreditation of the UniAbuja departments of Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering expired on April 20, 2022.

Similarly, the accreditation of the Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Electronics Engineering departments of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) accreditation expired on November 12, 2020, Prof. Abubakar revealed.

What he said

In his words,

“COREN in its commitment towards ensuring that engineering is regulated in Nigeria in line with global best practice to improve the quality of life and promote sustainable development, has to bring this to public notice.

“In Modibo Adama University, Adamawa State, Agricultural Engineering failed accreditation; Civil Engineering accreditation expired on Oct. 11, 2020, and Electrical Electronics Engineering expired on March 10, 2021.

“Chemical Engineering expired on March 10, 2021, and Mechanical Engineering expired on March 10, 2021.

“For the University of Abuja, Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering accreditation expired on March 26, 2020, while Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering expired on April 20, 2022.

“In Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Edo, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Electronics Engineering accreditation expired Nov.12, 2020.”

Speaking further, Prof. Abubakar stated that the University of Calabar, Cross Rivers and Technical University Ibadan, Oyo State were also running engineering programmes without approval.

According to the COREN President, the University of Calabar was currently running engineering programmes up to 300 Level without Resource Verification/Pre-Accreditation by COREN.

Also, the Technical University Ibadan was running programmes up to 500 Level without Resource Verification/Pre-Accreditation by COREN, Prof. Abubakar revealed.

COREN’s call for defaulting institutions to do the needful

The COREN President stated that the universities were duly informed by the body to ensure accreditation of the programmes but got no responses from them.

Prof. Abubakar clarified that COREN was working by section 12 of the Federal Government Gazette No. 113 of March 3, on the Regulation on Accreditation of Engineering Programmes in Nigeria, which stipulates sanctions in case of violation of any regulation.

“Engineering Accreditation Committee shall impose either a Withdrawal of Accreditation or Non-Recognition of graduates of such programmes for registration as engineering practitioners.

He therefore urged the defaulting institutions to get the affected programmes accredited before the start of the next academic session.

He noted that the failure of the affected institutions to act accordingly would lead to graduates in such engineering programmes being blacklisted from registering with COREN as engineering practitioners.

In his words,

“COREN is hereby, notifying the affected universities to rectify the abnormalities and get the programmes accredited before the commencement of the next academic session.

“Failure to rectify this, their non-accreditation status will result in blacklisting them as non-accredited institutions whose graduates of engineering programmes will not be recognised for registration as engineering practitioners.”