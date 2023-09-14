The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in negative territory at the end of Thursday’s trading session as Investors took profits from yesterday’s gain.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded –0.06% lower to close at 67,335.30 index points as against 67,378.88 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a loss of N24 billion to close at N36.853 trillion, -0.06% lower than the N36.877 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 67,335.30 points

% Day Change: -0.06%

% YTD: +31.38%

Market Cap: N36.853 trillion

Volume Traded: 788.54 million

Value: N14.17 billion

Deals: 8,810

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed negative as CHELLARAM (10.00%) led the gainers, ETRANZACT (-10.00%) led the losers while UBA was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

CHELLARAM, LEARN AFRICA, and ACADEMY led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.97%, and +9.94% respectively.

Meanwhile, ETRANZACT, IKEJAHOTEL, and ABC TRANSPORT led the top losers’ chart as they lost –10.00%, -9.84%, and –9.78% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 788.54 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 539.63 million traded from the previous day’s session.

UBA led the chart in terms of volume as 301.02 million units were traded. STERLING (82.48 million) and CHIPLC (46.03 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, UBA (N4.89 billion) led the chart followed by OANDO (N383.75 million) and STERLINGNG (N313.28 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (-2.51%), and GTCO (-2.96%) both recorded negative trading sessions.

Meanwhile, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, MTN NIGERIA, DANGOTE CEMENT, and AIRTEL AFRICA all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading sessions as UBA (8.25%) and ACCESS HOLDINGS (0.89%) closed positive while ZENITH BANK (-2.51%), GTCO (-2.96%) and FBN HOLDINGS (-1.67%) all closed negative.