The Federal Government administered the second phase of the computer-based Confirmatory Promotional Examination (COMPRO II) for junior cadre officers in the public service nationwide on Wednesday.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) oversaw the examination, which involved 9,618 candidates from paramilitary organizations and junior officers from core Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Following a tour of the examination centres in Abuja, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the Career Management Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), commended JAMB for the well-organized conduct of the exams.

Nairametrics learns that this is the first time a Computer-Based Test (CBT) was being used for junior COMPRO candidates. Ogunbiyi therefore praised their conduct, expecting further improvements in the future.

What they said

Ogunbiyi said,

“In the first instance, the COMPRO is to test the ability and how well the public officers know the public service and to test the level of their potential to handle the assignments given to them as public servants.

“What we are doing now by going digital is part of reforms”

However, Ogunbiyi identified areas of improvement, including the accreditation of officers, which would be addressed before the next round of the exercise. He explained that the Federal Government’s initiative aimed to digitize and reform the public service, assessing public officers’ knowledge and potential to handle their assignments effectively.

Ateboh Ademu, the Director of Learning and Development in the office of the HOCSF, expressed satisfaction with the candidates’ performance, stating that it exceeded expectations. He assured that the system would not compromise standards, and measures were in place to address observed challenges.

He remarked,

“As the Director of Learning and Development, the assessment so far as we have witnessed by all indications is excellent, is even beyond expectations, the attitude”.

One of the candidates, Mrs. Blessing Garuba from the Nigeria Immigration Service, praised the innovation of computer-based examinations for public servants in Nigeria.

She mentioned that it had expanded her skills in using computers, eliminating her initial apprehension.

In 2022, the Federal Government introduced computer-based examinations for senior cadre officers across all MDAs, aiming to enhance the public service to global standards.