Lionel Messi, the Argentine football sensation with a net worth of $130 million, has made a lavish $10.8 million purchase of a stunning waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, as reported by The Real Deal news.

Messi acquired the property jointly with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

The mansion, a sprawling 10,500-square-foot, eight-bedroom estate located in Fort Lauderdale’s Bay Colony, was bought through a company led by Messi’s wealth manager, Alfonso Nebot, as confirmed by records.

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami in July marked a significant moment in his career, and he has since led the team to eight wins and four draws.

The Argentine superstar has been actively exploring real estate options across South Florida, ranging from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton.

Messi, who clinched the World Cup championship for Argentina last year, is currently on his way to Bolivia to participate in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The property, located at 91 Compass Lane, was sold to Messi and Roccuzzo by John and Stacy Dickerson for $10.8 million. Notably, the Dickersons had purchased the estate for $9 million just 16 months earlier, representing a 20% increase in price.

More on Lionel Messi’s home

Messi and Roccuzzo’s primary suite spans a massive 1,600 square feet. Their home is about 5 miles from Drive Pink Stadium and Inter Miami’s adjacent training facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Situated on a 0.4-acre plot, the mansion boasts an impressive 170 feet of waterfront, complete with two docks, a waterfront pool, a gym/spa room, and a stylish Italian kitchen, all of which were highlighted in a 2022 listing for the home.

The house itself was originally constructed in 1988 and underwent expansion in 2000, as indicated by property records.

The team expects to eventually move to Miami, where its owners plan Miami Freedom Park, a massive mixed-use development that will include a soccer stadium on the city-owned Melreese Country Club property just east of Miami International Airport.

The team is owned by Miami businessmen and brothers Jorge and José Mas, as well as David Beckham and other partners.

How much is Messi’s deal with Inter Miami worth?

Messi’s deal with Inter Miami is worth an estimated $50 million and $60 million, plus equity in the team and revenue-sharing agreements with Adidas, Apple, and other companies.

Messi is not the only one to own a property in the area, his longtime teammate, Sergio Busquets, who joined Inter Miami alongside him, recently paid about $8.7 million for a waterfront home in Sea Ranch Lakes, TRD previously reported. It’s not far from Messi’s new mansion.