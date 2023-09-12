Nigerians have taken to X (Twitter) to react to the lifting of the visa ban on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates after President Tinubu met with the Arab leader.

Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

Following this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules in and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

Visa Ban Removal

Recall that in October 2022, during the Buhari administration, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) immigration authorities imposed a visa ban on Nigerians, stating that all submitted applications would be rejected and fees non-refundable. At the time, no concrete reason was given for the visa ban.

Following the bilateral meeting between Tinubu and UAE President, Nigerians can now fly directly to the Arab country.

Reactions on X

Nigerians have reacted to this development with some happy with the lifting of ban saying it is a WIN for the Tinubu administration.

Others have alleged that it is all propaganda by the Tinubu administration as the UAE government did not comment on visa ban removal in their official statement on Tinubu’s visit.

Brian was happy with the ban lifted as he hopes this Tinubu would be able to “steer this country in the right direction”.

“Thank you @officialABAT for your role in the UAE lifting our travel ban. I didn’t vote for you and I know the elections that brought you in were not credible but elections have come and gone and governance must continue. I hope that you are able to steer this country in the right direction.”

Mikael Bernard believes the lifting of visa ban is just propaganda as Buhari Administration made a similar announcement to no effect.

“Landmark deal bawo. Whats the difference between what he did and what Buhari did? If una like, no release their funds on time. They’d ban it again”

Ken Eluma is skeptical as regards the visa ban removal as UAE’s official statement on Tinubu’s visit didn’t say anything about it.

“While we are already celebrating here, the UAE’s official statement on the meeting between President Tinubu & the leader of UAE failed to mention the lifting of Visa ban to Nigerians & the renewed operations of Emirates and Etihad Airlines I just hope it’s not April Fool”

Morris Monye says time would tell if the UAE visa ban was lifted or its just another propaganda.

“A few days from now, we will know if this UAE visa thing is APC propaganda or not. Truth always prevails. Always.”

Abdul is of the opinion that the visa ban lifting is just propaganda, that Nigerians should try applying for a visa since it was “lifted immediately.”

“Apply for the UAE VISA since the BAN was immediately lifted! You can’t run the government with Propaganda.”

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose says the lifting of the UAE visa ban shows that President Tinubu has come to “renew the hopes of Nigerians”.

“Resolution of the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the UAE is no doubt heart-warming. Allowing a diplomatic row that resulted in the imposition of a visa ban on Nigerians and suspension of flights to Nigeria by Emirates, the UAE’s national carrier since October 2022, is no doubt a sour taste in the mouths of many Nigerians whose businesses are tied to the UAE. Therefore, resolving such a diplomatic deadlock in just one visit to the UAE shows that President Tinubu has come to renew the hopes of Nigerians.”

