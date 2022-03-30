Football icon Lionel Messi has signed a $20 million deal with Socios to become its global brand ambassador.

The Argentine captain and star player of Paris Saint-Germain will serve as the exchange’s ambassador for the next three years

It has been reported that the transaction will not involve cryptocurrency. In August last year, ESPN reported that Messi received a “large number” of fan tokens for his transfer from Barcelona to the Paris Saint Germain club.

What you should know

Fans typically use fan tokens to support their favourite sports teams, and they are used to support small decisions within their team’s communities, like squad numbers and celebration songs.

Fan tokens are available for a number of different sports teams, including soccer, football, hockey, and basketball.

Messi said in a statement: “Fans deserve recognition for their support. I am delighted to join Socios.com in creating a more connected and rewarding future for all fans.”

In the months leading up to the start of the Qatar World Cup in November, the celebrated footballer will appear in a publicity campaign for Socios.

Tokens have been created by Socios for over 130 sports organizations, including PSG, Barcelona, Juventus, and Manchester City, among others.

Usually, minor decisions related to their clubs can be voted on with fan tokens, a type of cryptocurrency.