Qatar University has announced they will turn the room where Argentina football star Lionel Messi lodged in during the 2022 World Cup into a mini museum.

State-run Qatari news agency, Qatar News Agency, announced on December 27 that the hotel room will no longer receive guests.

Qatar University announced that it would transfer the room in which Argentinian player Lionel #Messi stayed during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 into a small museum. #QNA pic.twitter.com/2TRavJI2qL — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) December 27, 2022

Nairametrics gathered that the university’s hotel has a variety of sports facilities including gyms, swimming pool and a stadium for training. This is why Messi had chosen to lodge there.

The bigger picture: The Paris Saint-Germain star scored seven goals and became the only player in the history of the World Cup to win two Golden Balls. He also equalled Pele’s tally of 13 World Cup goals and became the top Argentine goalscorer in the tournament’s history, overtaking Gabriel Batistuta who had held the record with 10 goals to his name.

About Lionel Messi: Lionel Messi was born in Santa Fe Province on 24 June 1987. At the age of five, he started playing football for Grandoli, a club coached by his father. In 1995, Messi switched to Newell’s Old Boys. At the age of 11, he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency.

River Plate showed interest in Messi’s progress but did not have enough money to pay for the treatment of the illness, which cost over £500 a month. As Argentina’s economy was collapsing, Carles Rexach, then sporting director of FC Barcelona, was made aware of Messi’s talent, and Barcelona signed him after watching him play, offering to pay for the medical bills if he was willing to move to start a new life in Spain. His family moved with the young player to Europe and he starred in the club’s youth teams.

In October 2004, Messi made his official début for the first team against RCD Espanyol, becoming the third-youngest player ever to play for FC Barcelona. When he scored his first senior goal for the club against Albacete Balompié on May 1, 2005, Messi was 17 years, 10 months and 7 days old, becoming the youngest to ever score in a La Liga game for FC Barcelona.

In 2021 he joins Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for a new adventure, where he won the 2022 world cup.

Messi’s networth: Lionel Messi is one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world and definitely one of the highest-paid athletes in the world overall. His earth-shattering 2017 contract with Barcelona gave Messi an average base annual salary of $168 million, with his endorsement, his current net worth is $600 million.