Amel International Services Limited (AISL), producers of the Amel Susan baking and breakfast cereal brand, received representatives of Partners in Food Solutions (PFS) during a courtesy visit to their office on Wednesday, 6th September 2023.

Partners in Food Solutions (PFS) is an international organisation from the United States that assists businesses within the FMCG and agricultural sectors to grow and build up the African food economy.

The courtesy visit was to inspect ongoing projects by Amel International Services Limited (AISL), review their progress and challenges, and proffer solutions on how the brand can benefit from their support.

During the visit, the representatives from PFS inspected the nearly completed Factory building, which they supported with the provision of technical and equipment design ideas through an assigned volunteer, Jim Korslund, a retired Engineer and Project Manager with General Mills, United States.

The Senior Director of Client and Technical Services of Partners in Food Solutions (PFS), Staci Seibald, commended the tremendous work done by Amel International Services Limited (AISL) and shared some of the existing initiatives by PFS.

“We conduct a one-year free mentorship program for managers of food businesses, to be tutored by expert volunteers from the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

“The volunteer mentors would ensure that mentees understand how to tackle challenging issues in their businesses or projects. In addition, we have our one-year paid apprenticeship program that allows beneficiaries practical training/experience in food and beverage companies. A significant advantage is that an apprentice can gain full-time employment within the company after the program.

In appreciation of the support from Partners in Food Solutions (PFS), Akan Peter Nsek, Managing Director, Amel International Services Limited (AISL), expressed his gratitude for the productive partnership had with PFS over the years and spoke about how the company has been a beneficiary of the impactful initiatives by Partners in Food Solutions (PFS). “Through PFS’s apprenticeship program, we gained exceptional talents. Our quality control manager is one of such from the apprenticeship program.

Mr Akan Peter Nsek also shared the vision of Amel International Services Limited (AISL) as it approaches its 10th year.

“As we approach our 10th year of business operations, we plan to expand our production capacity, reposition the brand and solidify our strategic partnerships, which will in turn position us to take advantage of export opportunities across West Africa, Europe and the Americas.

“We have recently been nominated as finalists for the Go Global Awards organised by the International Trade Council held in Rhode Island, USA. This is a testament to our commitment to build a local brand with an international reputation”

Furthermore, the courtesy visit was also an avenue for Amel International Services Limited to review its financial structure and needs with the Business Services Lead – Selase Sabah, who was present at the visit. The discussion was around the need for advanced machinery/equipment for the new factory facility, their collaboration with the Bank of Industry, and soliciting the consideration of Partners in Food Solutions (PFS), in offering a similar kind of collaboration to that of BOI.

Staci Seibold, Senior Director of Client and Technical Services; Christian Dedzo, Regional Program Director (West Africa); Selase Sabah, Business Services Lead; Bernadette Arthur, Field Program Associate (West Africa); Regina Quartey Papafio – Communications Associate; and Toju Ukubeyinje – Program Manager (Nigeria) were representatives of Partners in Food Solutions (PFS) at the courtesy visit.

The courtesy visit was productive as Partners in Food Solutions (PFS) set up a project team and partner volunteers to consult on the source and type of machinery needed for the new factory facility.