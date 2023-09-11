In a bid to facilitate the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in Nigeria and with a mission to make post-purchase experiences better for online businesses, Jordan Ajibola and Ayodeji Abon started Shipbubble in 2021.

Originally named GetDelivry, the startup positioned itself as the best friend of merchants, providing them with an easy, reliable way to perfect their customers’ post-sales experiences, increase revenue, and improve retention.

Shipbubble’s journey started when founders Jordan Ajibola and Ayodeji Abon met at university over five years ago. Bonding over their shared love for sports, the duo discovered a mutual passion for building tech products. Upon graduation, they embarked on multiple side projects together, laying the foundation for establishing Shipbubble.

After Jordan’s experience working with Amazon in the US and then coming back home to Nigeria, he became curious about how logistics were handled and what he could do to make it better. He discussed his ideas with Abon and they quickly got to work together.

Shipbubble provides business owners with a comprehensive logistics solution that streamlines operations, reduces customer inquiries, and enhances the overall customer experience.

The platform facilitates an expansive range of delivery solutions that merchants can offer their customers during the checkout process.

Furthermore, it empowers merchants to seamlessly integrate their own logistics partners into the system, ensuring a fluid transition.

By doing so, merchants can maintain a reliable network of delivery partners at all times, enabling them to dispatch customer orders with utmost efficiency.

One feature that sets Shipbubble apart is the ability for business owners to create personalised tracking pages.

This feature informs customers about the whereabouts of their orders, thus reducing the need for follow-up inquiries.

Moreover, the tracking page serves as a marketing tool for business owners to increase sales and enhance customer retention.

Business owners can leverage the tracking page to upsell and cross-sell products, and even run personalised product ads.

Customers frequently visit the tracking page, making it a valuable touchpoint for promoting additional products and driving repeat business.

Overall, Shipbubble‘s personalised tracking page is a key feature that helps businesses improve the customer experience and increase revenue.

Early Shipbubble adopters like Keisha, the CEO of Women’s wear brand Iwade already enjoy the work of the startup; “The customizable tracking page is great for small businesses to feel on par with bigger brands.”

With Shipbubble, every interaction throughout the customer journey is carefully crafted to provide value and enhance the overall experience, and business owners can maximise their efficiency, reduce overhead costs, reduce customer inquiries about order status by up to 50% and improve retention.

After years of building a customer-centric product and actively growing its customer base, Shipbubble is announcing its rebranding with a new identity.

The company has a new logo and website that reflect its commitment to innovation and quality service delivery. Shipbubble’s new logo features a modern design with a bold font and a bright colour scheme that represents the company’s energetic, optimistic, and innovative spirit.

Jordan Ajibola stated that the rebranding was necessary to reflect the company’s growth and expansion plans. “Our mission has shifted to empowering local African retailers for global e-commerce,” he said. “We want to be a brand that represents growth for African e-commerce. We believe that for African e-commerce to be successful, it has to be integrated into global commerce.”

The rebranding is just one of the many steps that Shipbubble is taking to improve its services and expand its reach in Nigeria and beyond.

With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Shipbubble is poised to become the go-to post-purchase experience company for businesses in Africa.

Shipbubble’s updated mission marks a strategic shift towards empowering local African retailers to succeed in the global e-commerce landscape.

In addition to its rebranding efforts, Shipbubble is also planning to announce partnerships with strong fintech partners to offer extended services, including checkout integrations, more integrations with global carriers, and fintech services.

The startup already seamlessly works with e-commerce solutions like Shopify, Paystack, Catlog, Qshop, and Woocommerce.

The company’s core values include being customer-obsessed, result-oriented, data-driven, and resourceful. For more information about Shipbubble and its services, visit the company’s website at [www.shipbubble.com] or send an email to Hello@shipbubble.com and Sales@shipbubble.com.