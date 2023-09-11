We are thrilled to announce that CrusaderSterling Pensions (CPL) has recorded an impressive upward trend in RSA Fund price and returns all through the first half of the year 2023 (January to June).

We have consistently achieved new milestones in RSA Fund Price and Returns for all RSA Funds (Funds I to VI).

This achievement not only reflects CPL’s dedication to excellence but also brings significant value to our valued customers.

What does our RSA Fund Price and Return performance mean for you and how can it positively affect your financial journey and retirement plan?

Remarkable Price Growth: By consistently optimising investments across asset classes, CPL ’s fund price has consistently improved over time ensuring that your investment with CPL enjoys steady growth. A good fund price provides a rewarding retirement income, which also improves clients’ purchasing power. Additionally, a favourable fund price protects your investment against inflation and other macroeconomic factors. You are also able to leave a good inheritance for your beneficiaries upon demise. Overall, a good fund price is largely beneficial to you as it provides financial stability and enhances your standard of living at retirement.

At CrusaderSterling Pensions, our dedicated team of financial experts continuously analyses market trends, identifies high-yielding opportunities, and implements effective investment strategies to optimise returns on your RSA investment. By choosing CPL’s services, you benefit from our expertise and the potential to achieve impressive financial growth over time. With our promising RSA Fund Price and Returns, you can entrust your RSA funds to us with confidence, knowing that your money is in capable hands.

As we celebrate this momentous progress, we want to express our gratitude to our customers for the trust placed in us. Your unwavering support over the years has been instrumental in achieving this bright performance and we remain committed to delivering exceptional services and helping you retire to a life of value.

