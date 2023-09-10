The Lagos State Government has called upon members of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) and fellow entrepreneurs to adopt Green Manufacturing practices in line with international standards.

This initiative aims to not only enhance livelihoods, generate income, and create jobs but also to minimize the nation’s carbon footprint and safeguard the environment.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya gave this charge while delivering a lecture titled, “Green Manufacturing: Managing Standards and Making Profit” at the 5th edition of the Environmental Seminar/Award Ceremony hosted by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ikeja Branch on Friday,

Mrs Ososanya said,

“When we embrace Green Manufacturing, we can achieve a smaller carbon footprint and reduce the number of toxins released into the atmosphere.

Future generations will ultimately benefit from improved air and water quality, fewer landfills, and more renewable energy sources.”

The Government’s plan for reducing carbon footprints

Speaking further, she informed the public of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s plans to power important public infrastructure in the public transportation, health, and educational sectors with renewable energy.

She said,

“Also, the administration has pledged to fully implement the recommendations of the just concluded Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot, the very first on the Continent of Africa, and organized by the State, in partnership with African Circular Economy Network (ACEN) and the Circular Economy Innovation Partnership (CEIP), supported by the Netherlands.

The teeming population of Lagos would be profitably and effectively engaged through the initiative, which Mr Governor mentioned would transcend Lagos, the country at large, and of entire Sub-Saharan Africa”

Significance of eco-friendly manufacturing techniques

Also speaking at the event, was the Executive Secretary, of Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, Mrs. Funke Adepoju who harped on the significance of adopting eco-friendly manufacturing techniques.

She highlighted how the existing methods are responsible for environmental pollution, thereby adversely impacting both the state’s surface and underground water reservoirs.

She underscored the value of Green Manufacturing, emphasizing its potential to enhance the ecosystem and safeguard our precious natural water resources.