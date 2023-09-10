The Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB) has announced its plan to launch the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine on September 25th, targeting girls aged 9 to 14.

Mrs. Clara Owojuyigbe, the Director of Health Education and Health Promotion Services at LSPHCB, shared this information during a media briefing in Lagos.

This vaccination aims to prevent Cervical cancer, ranked as the fourth most prevalent cancer among women worldwide and the second most common in Nigeria. It is also in alignment with the World Health Organization’s recommendations.

What she said

Owojuyigbe emphasized that this initiative aims to curb the rising incidence of cervical cancer in Nigeria.

She therefore encouraged parents to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure that their daughters, aged 9 to 14 receive the vaccination to safeguard them against future cervical cancer risks.

She also highlighted that the vaccine, known as Gardasil, provides lifelong immunity with just a single dose, ensuring long-term protection.

“I am appealing to parents, religious leaders, and community leaders to bring their children for HPV vaccination from Sept. 25 to Sept. 30.

“The vaccine is expensive but the government is making it available for pre-teen girls for free,” she said.

Nairametrics reports that the first phase of the vaccination for pre-teen girls will be carried out in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The states are; Lagos, Nasarawa, Kano, Jigawa, Enugu, Abia, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Osun and Ogun.