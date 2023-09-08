The total number of electricity customers in Nigeria stood at 11.47 million from 11.27 million in Q1 2023, representing an increase of 1.84%.

This was disclosed by the NBS in its Nigeria Electricity Report Q2 2023: Energy Billed, Revenue Generated And Customers By DISCOs, published on Friday.

They added that the Revenue collected by the DISCOs for the period also increased to N263.08 billion from N247.33 billion in Q1 2023.

Customers

The report noted that metered customers, who just saw the prices of meters rise customers stood at 5.47 million in Q2 2023 for the period, they said:

“Total customer numbers in Q2 2023 stood at 11.47 million from 11.27 million in Q1 2023, showing an increase of 1.84%. On a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in Q2 2023 rose by 6.17% from 10.81 million reported in Q2 2022.

“Similarly, metered customers stood at 5.47 million in Q2 2023, indicating a growth of 3.10% from 5.31 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

“On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 10.40% from the figure reported in Q2 2022 which was 4.96 million. In addition, estimated customers during the quarter were 6.00 million, higher by 0.72% from 5.96 million in Q1 2023.

Revenue

The report disclosed that Revenue collected by the DISCOs during the period was N263.08 billion from N247.33 billion in Q1 2023, adding:

“On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 2.58% in Q2 2023 from 5.85 million in Q2 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, revenue generated in the reference period rose by 39.63% from N188.41 billion recorded in Q2 2022.

They noted that Electricity supply was 5,909.83 (Gwh) in Q2 2023 from 5,851.87 (Gwh) in the previous quarter, citing that on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply increased by 13.06% compared to 5,226.97 (Gwh) reported in Q2 2022.

Nairametrics recently reported that the Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) granted approval for an upward adjustment in the prices of prepaid electricity meters within the nation, according to the Daily Trust.

According to a circular dated September 5, 2023, signed by the Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and the Commissioner of Legal, Licensing, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, the commission has announced revised prices for prepaid meters.

A single-phase prepaid meter will now be priced at N81,975.16k, up from the previous N58,661.69k, while the cost of a three-phase prepaid meter has been raised to N143,836.10k from the previous N109,684.36k.