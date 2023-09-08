The Lagos State Examinations Board has urged both public and approved private schools within the state to check their 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results on the board’s portal.

In an unprecedented move, the board has made it possible for all schools in the state to access their results in real-time, as stated by Mr. Fatai Bakare, the Public Affairs Officer, in a press release in Lagos.

What he said

Bakare said,

“This development is to eliminate the burden of coming to the board for the collection of results and reduce the delay associated with that process.

He also gave the board’s portal as: https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng with the schools’ default username and password provided during the registration of their students and pupils.

He explained that the provided link offers the capability to access and print candidates’ results online starting from Friday, September 8th.

Mr Adebayo Orunsolu, the Director of the Lagos State Examinations Board, has also indicated that the resit examination for BECE is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, October 5th, and will take place at designated centres throughout the state, as per his statement.