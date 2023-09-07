The stage is set for the most significant convergence of insurance, insurtech, regulators and tech stakeholders in West Africa as leading tech and insurance brands – such as Microsoft, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, aYo Nigeria, and Old Mutual have been onboarded as sponsors, while partnership discussions are advancing to onboard more brands and organisations ahead of the eagerly anticipated INSURANCE MEETS TECH (IMT) Conference.

This prestigious event is poised to take place over two days, featuring influential speakers, live demonstrations, masterclasses, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The conference is scheduled to be held at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, drawing in over 3000 participants, including industry leaders, tech innovators, thought pioneers, and policy influencers. From September 28 to September 29, 2023, the venue will come alive with insightful discussions, groundbreaking product showcases, and an electrifying collaborative learning atmosphere.

Odion Aleobua, the Convener of INSURANCE MEETS TECH (IMT), expressed his excitement about the monumental collaboration of these industry giants. He stated, “We are thrilled to have Microsoft, Leadway, aYo Nigeria, and Old Mutual already as our esteemed sponsors for this year’s event. Their participation underscores the growing importance of the convergence with technology in revolutionising Nigeria’s insurance landscape. This conference is a unique platform that brings together visionaries, experts, and enthusiasts to chart the future course of insurance and insurtech in West Africa.”

With more than 50 distinguished speakers, 20 live demos, and insightful masterclasses, attendees can anticipate a transformative experience.

The event will showcase cutting-edge insights and innovations at the intersection of insurance and technology.

Power-packed plenary sessions, captivating waterfront exhibitions, VIP networking lounges, and innovation hubs will provide an all-encompassing journey through the evolving landscape of the insurance industry.

This year, INSURANCE MEETS TECH (IMT) aims to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and facilitate dynamic discussions that will shape the future of insurance and insurtech in the region. Attendees can register for the event by visiting insurancemeetstech.com and securing their spot at this transformative movement’s forefront.

Meanwhile, already confirmed Official Media Partners for this year’s edition of INSURANCE MEETS TECH (IMT) are Nigeria’s leading financial newspaper, BusinessDay; Nairametrics; Techpoint Africa and Tech Economy.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and further information, please get in touch with Odion Aleobua at 0902 222 2226, Precious at 0708 343 9552 or email inquiries@insurancemeetstech.com.

About Insurance meets tech (IMT)



The Insurance Meets Tech Conference is the premier gathering in West Africa that converges insurance and technology. It provides a platform for industry leaders, tech innovators, and thought pioneers to explore the latest trends, innovations, and disruptions in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The event aims to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and shape the future of insurance in the region.

