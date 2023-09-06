Some Nigerians have pushed forward ideas that will transform the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) into an entity that operates in a manner similar to the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and become a powerhouse to drive e-commerce growth.

The suggestions for a reformed NIPOST are coming at the behest of the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who sought Nigerian’s opinion on what an ideal NIPOST should be.

Tijani in a post on X, said NIPOST over 1,180 post office outlets and 3000 agencies should be playing critical roles in the country’s digital economy.

Requesting for ideas, the Minister said: “As we innovate towards a stronger digital economy, the role of NIPOST cannot be underestimated. Please share some of your hopes for the ideal NIPOST in the comments.”

What they are saying

The post has elicited responses from many Nigerians and most prominently tech founders and members of the tech community. One of the respondents was the CEO of Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji. According to him:

“ The ideal NIPOST would be like the NIBSS of logistics. Let it be the open backbone infrastructure for licensed courier companies to power logistics for commerce and trade across the country. ”

The idea was supported by the founder and CEO of Hotel.ng, Mark Essien, who added NIPOST in this regard would also power fintechs and help in the delivery of bank cards to homes.

Also responding to the Minister’s post, Hussain Shehu (@hussaini_mshehu) said:

“ NIPOST is in the best position to be the steward of a verifiable Addresses Database. One challenge of last-mile services is the lack of a unique ID such as a Postal ID for easy delivery and/or collection of goods. If every house and business can have a unique Postal code instead of the district one we have today it will be great for other businesses to plug into. ”

Godfrey Egedegbe (@Godfrey_PPP), the first reform NIPOST needs would be to change the attitude of its staff via training.

“ NIPOST has the ability to be #1 in the Nigeria market. But the staff need serious training and retraining. The attitude from some of the staff is very appalling. They resume very late and close very early. And some days they don’t show up at all. They treat customers with so much disrespect. My experiences with NIPOST have never been a pleasant one. ”

Suggesting how NIPOST could drive e-commerce in Nigeria, Abidakun Anthony (@anthonyabidakun) said:

“ E-commerce Integration is paramount. NIPOST should actively support and integrate with e-commerce platforms to enhance online shopping experiences. This involves efficient last-mile delivery, returns management, and secure payment gateways.

“ E-commerce integration for NIPOST is about aligning postal services with the needs of the booming online retail industry. It requires efficient logistics, secure payment solutions, and streamlined customs processes to support both businesses and consumers in the digital age. This integration can be a win-win, boosting e-commerce while revitalizing and modernizing postal services in Nigeria. ”

