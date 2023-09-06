United Capital Plc has announced the resignations of Mr Sonny Iroche and Sir Stephen Nwadiuko as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

This was disclosed via a corporate filing sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited, bringing an end to a 5-year stint for the Directors as board members of the company.

Here’s an excerpt from the press release:

“United Capital Plc (the “Company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public of the resignation of Mr Sonny Iroche and Sir Stephen Nwadiuko from the Board of the Company.

The Board thanks Mr Iroche and Sir Nwadiuko for their contributions to the Company over the years and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.”

Profile of Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Nwadiuko is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Compliance Institute of Nigeria as well as an associate of Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria.

He is a retired Deputy Director of, the Banking Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) where he worked for over 20 years.

He was a former council member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and Chairman Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Abuja Branch.

Nwadiuko is currently a Member of the Investigating Panel of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Compliance Institute Nigeria.

He was recently appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of First Guarantee Pensions Limited by the National Pensions Commission.

Profile of Sonny Iroche

Iroche is a seasoned Finance Executive with over thirty years of experience in Banking, Power, and Public Service. He has served on various boards such as the International Glass Industries Limited and GTBank Sierra Leone.

About United Capital Plc

United Capital Plc is a financial and investment banking services group. Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, and Consumer Finance.

The Group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations while creating more value for all stakeholders.